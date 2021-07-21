Vue School
Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly

Daniel is the lead instructor at Vue School and enjoys helping other developers reach their full potential. He has 10+ years of developer experience using technologies including Vue.js, Nuxt.js, and Laravel.
ESLint and Prettier with Vite and Vue.js 3

ESLint and Prettier with Vite and Vue.js 3

Set up ESLint and Prettier with Vite and Vue.js 3 for clean, consistent code. Learn how to integrate vite-plugin-eslint in Vue Apps.
How to Structure a Large Scale Vue.js Application

How to Structure a Large Scale Vue.js Application

What is the best way to structure a Vue.js application so that it scales and remains maintainable and extendable the more it grows?
Updated July 6th 2021
Building a Tag Input Component with the Vue 3 Composition API

Building a Tag Input Component with the Vue 3 Composition API

Walkthrough how to build a tag input component with the Vue 3 composition API step by step.
Updated June 22nd 2021
Home Rolled Store with the Vue.js Composition API

Home Rolled Store with the Vue.js Composition API

The Vue.js 3 composition API is useful as a powerful store solution, providing an intuitive way of storing, accessing, and modifying state across components.
Updated June 9th 2021
Home Rolled Store with Vue.observable (Vue 2)

Home Rolled Store with Vue.observable (Vue 2)

Vue.observable() makes it possible to create reactive data outside of a Vue component, thus making it a viable and flexible store solution for Vue.js 2.
Updated May 31st 2021
Pinia, an Alternative Vue.js Store

Pinia, an Alternative Vue.js Store

Pinia is an up and coming alternative store solution for Vue.js. It boasts an intuitive API and all the features you expect from a Vue store.
Updated May 19th 2021
Vuex, the Official Vue.js Store

Vuex, the Official Vue.js Store

Vuex is the official store library and state management pattern for Vue.js. It is the first store solution for Vue.js and is time tested for effectiveness.
Updated May 11th 2021
What is a Store in Vue.js?

What is a Store in Vue.js?

State management across multiple components in Vue can be hard. In this article series, you'll learn what a Store is, when you need it, and the different store solutions we have in Vue.js applications.
Updated May 7th 2021
Extending Vue Router Links in Vue 3

Extending Vue Router Links in Vue 3

Easily handle both internal and external links in Vue 3 by wrapping the router link component in your own custom AppLink component.
Updated April 23rd 2021
