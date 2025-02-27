Master TailwindCSS 4 for Vue

If the default tailwind theme is enough for you, then there’s no need to do anything else but you might want to configure it for your project’s unique needs. No problem, head on over to tailwind.config.ts … wait… no… that’s not right. In Tailwind v4 you can configure your theme styles in a .css file! What a novel idea! Configuring styles in a .css file instead of a .js file 🤪