// Low-level utility function function parseUserData(userData) { // DON'T do this (handling at the wrong level) try { return JSON.parse(userData); } catch (error) { // Too low-level to know what to do with this error console.error('Error parsing user data'); return {}; // Returning empty object hides the error completely! } } // Mid-level function function getUserPreferences(userId) { const userData = fetchUserDataFromStorage(userId); // If parseUserData silently returns {}, we'll never know something went wrong return parseUserData(userData).preferences || []; } // BETTER APPROACH: // Low-level utility that doesn't try to handle errors function parseUserData(userData) { return JSON.parse(userData); // Let errors bubble up } // Higher-level function with enough context to handle errors properly function getUserPreferences(userId) { try { const userData = fetchUserDataFromStorage(userId); return parseUserData(userData).preferences || []; } catch (error) { // Here we know it's related to user preferences and have the userId if (error instanceof SyntaxError) { logCorruptUserData(userId, error); return []; // Provide default with proper logging } throw error; // Re-throw other errors } }