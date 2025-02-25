Master JavaScript Error Handling

// create custom errors by extending the base Error class class PaymentError extends Error{ constructor(code, message){ super(message); // Give your custom Errors intuitive names this.name = "PaymentError" // Add extra properties to best fit the use case // such as custom error codes this.code = code; // insufficient_funds, invalid_card, etc // or user friendly messages based on error code const codeMessageMap = { 'insufficient_funds': 'You do not have enough funds to complete this payment', 'invalid_card': 'The card number you entered is invalid' } this.userMessage = codeMessageMap[code] || "An error occurred with your payment" } }