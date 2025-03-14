Vue School
Big Announcement: The First In-Person ViteConf 2025 in Amsterdam!

Vite Conf is going in-person for the first time! Join us in Amsterdam this October 2025 for an unforgettable frontend development experience.
Master Error Handling in a Vue.js App

Learn how to handle errors in Vue.js like a pro with this comprehensive guide, covering component-level error handling, composable patterns, global error handling, and more. Master these techniques to build resilient, production-ready applications that gracefully recover from unexpected issues.
JavaScript Error Re-Throwing: What, Why, When?

Master JavaScript error handling with re-throwing—an often-overlooked technique that enhances debugging and improves code maintainability. Learn best practices, practical examples, and strategies to transform cryptic errors into actionable insights.
Master TailwindCSS 4 for Vue

Learn how to use Tailwind CSS 4 with Vue 3 to build beautiful, scalable applications with ease. This guide covers installation, configuration, and new features like theme variables, container queries, 3D transformations, and more!
Master JavaScript Error Handling

Master JavaScript error handling with try-catch, common error types, custom error classes, and async handling. Learn best practices in our latest course
Running DeepSeek AI Locally and Chatting from VS Code

Rich Content Comments with TinyMCE and Vue.js

Enhance collaboration in your Vue.js application by integrating TinyMCE’s powerful commenting system for seamless team feedback. Learn how to set up embedded comment storage, manage permissions, and customize user authentication for a streamlined content review process.
Vue.js Testing with Vue Test Utils and Vitest

For inexperienced testers, Vue.js testing can be intimidating. But Vitest and Vue Test Utils makes testing Vue components a breeze!
Building Advanced WYSIWYG Editors with Vue and TinyMCE &#8211; A Complete Guide

Learn to integrate and customize TinyMCE in Vue with the course 'Rich Text Editing and Beyond with TinyMCE and Vue.' From basic WYSIWYG setups to advanced CMS and CRM solutions, this hands-on course equips you with the tools to build powerful content editing applications.
