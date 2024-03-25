Vue School
Vue.js Nation 2024 Day 1 Recap

Hey there! Welcome to our friendly recap of Day 1 at Vue.js Nation 2024 conference. We're diving into all the juicy details from presentations on state management, web app security, best practices for components, and the world of open-source eCommerce with Nuxt and Vue Storefront. It sets the stage for the rest of the event, offering valuable insights into the Vue.js ecosystem and its potential for application development.
What Makes a Good (Vue) Component Library? A Checklist

Considering building a Vue Component library? Checkout this checklist of concerns you should make sure to remember!
Daniel Kelly
How to fit 1100+ lessons of free Vue.js training into 48 hours

Vue School’s Free Weekend is back from 23-24 March 2024. This how-to guide will show you how to make the best use of the free Vue.js training courses on offer.
Maria Panagiotidou
The CJS build of Vite&#8217;s Node API is deprecated

Run into this in your Vite + Vu.js project? CJS build of Vite’s Node API is deprecated. Fix it now!
Daniel Kelly
Common Mistakes in Vue.js

In this blog article, we will explore some common mistakes developers make when working with Vue.js and provide practical advice on how to avoid them.
Daniel Kelly
Zod and Query String Variables in Nuxt

Learn how to use Zod with Nuxt to validate and extract data from query string variables. A step-by-step guide to query validation in Nuxt.
Daniel Kelly
Lazy Hydration and Server Components in Nuxt &#8211; Vue.js 3 Performance

Boost Vue.js 3 performance with lazy hydration and Nuxt server components. Learn how to optimize rendering and reduce JavaScript bundle size.
Filip Rakowski
The Ultimate Guide for Using Vue.js with Laravel

Learn how to integrate Laravel with Vue js in various ways for dynamic app development in this ultimate Laravel Vue.js guide.
Mostafa Said
Vue.js Certification Year End Wrap up

In February 2023, the Official Vue.js Certification was introduced. Explore this blog post to learn about the significant impact the program has had on the community and its substantial contributions.
Daniel Kelly
JavaScript Error Handling
JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

45 min| lessons

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
