6 Top VS Code extensions for Vue.js Developers in 2023

If you're a web developer, you're probably using or have used Visual Studio Code. After all, it is the most widely used code editor. Its popularity stems mostly from the fact that it is primarily open-source, widely customizable, and extendable.
Highlights from Vue.js Nation Day 2

The first day of Vue.js Nation was thrilling, and the second day was even better. The final day of the Vue.js Nation Conference was jam-packed with new announcements, stimulating discussions, and unique workshops. I'm overjoyed with fresh information. Continue reading for all the highlights from Day 2 of Vue.js Nation!
Charles Allotey
Highlights from Vue.js Nation Day 1

Vue.js Nation has officially started with Day 1 coming to a close and I can say that it has been super exciting and educative. A packed lineup of awesome speakers and in this article I’ll share some key highlights of the day.
Charles Allotey
Vue Options API vs Composition API

Compare Vue Options API vs Composition API. Learn their differences, advantages, and when to use each for efficient Vue.js development.
Charles Allotey
Six Vue.js Events you Should Know About in 2023

Stay ahead of the curve in your programming career by attending must-attend Vue.js events in 2023. From coding workshops to industry expert advice and networking opportunities, these events offer valuable insights into new techniques and trends in the ever-evolving field of software development.
Maria Panagiotidou
How Do I Drag and Drop in Vue?

Learn to make a drag and drop interface to manipulate array data in Vue.js. Drag to sort array or drag elements between different arrays.
Daniel Kelly
Getting Started with Vitest for Vue.js and Vite Testing

Learn how to start testing Vue js apps with Vitest, the perfect testing framework for Vite-powered projects. Quick, simple, and effective.
Charles Allotey
Improving Reactivity in Vue.js with VueUse

Learn how VueUse with 200+ Vue composition utilities improves reactivity, optimizes performance, and streamlines UI creation in Vue.js 3.
Charles Allotey
The Largest Vue.js Online Conference of 2023 is Announced!

Vue.js Nation, the largest and only 100% free Vue.js conference is happening on 25-26 January 2023. Join a line-up of Vue.js Core Team members and other amazing speakers.
Maria Panagiotidou
JavaScript Error Handling
JavaScript Error Handling

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
Building Shader Effects in Vue

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
