Latest Vue School Articles

Infinite Scrolling in Vue with Apollo

Infinite Scrolling in Vue with Apollo

Learn to implement infinite scrolling in Vue with Apollo GraphQL. We’ll cover custom cache behaviour, cursor-based pagination, and using composables to query data.
How to Migrate from Vuex to Pinia

How to Migrate from Vuex to Pinia

Learn how to migrate from Vuex to Pinia, the officially recommended global state management solution for Vue.js.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Vue School Hire App – A "breath of fresh air" for Developer Recruitment

Vue School Hire App – A “breath of fresh air” for Developer Recruitment

Everett Owyoung, Head of Talent for ThousandEyes, calls Vue School Hire App a "breath of fresh air" for recruiting developers.
Des Kurz
Des Kurz
Vue Conf US Day 2 Summary

Vue Conf US Day 2 Summary

Vue Conf US day 2 proved to be just as fruitful as day one! Get a quick rundown of the day's talks in this summary article.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Vue Conf US Day 1 Summary

Vue Conf US Day 1 Summary

Vue Conf US day 1 featured talks from industry experts and tons of information for advancing your Vue career.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Vue Suspense — Everything You Need to Know

Vue Suspense — Everything You Need to Know

Suspense is a built-in Vue.js 3 component, that simplifies coordinating loading states even, in deeply nested Vue components.
Michael Thiessen
Michael Thiessen
How to Install JetBrains Mono Font in Visual Studio Code

How to Install JetBrains Mono Font in Visual Studio Code

Learn how to install the JetBrains Mono font in Visual Studio Code (VSCode) for improved readability and enhanced developer experience.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
See You at VueConf US 2022

See You at VueConf US 2022

Are you coming to the in-person Vue event of the summer? Tickets are available now for VueConf US 2022! Get your conference and workshop tickets today!
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
2 Minute Breakdown of the Nuxt 3 Release Candidate

2 Minute Breakdown of the Nuxt 3 Release Candidate

As of April 19, 2022 Nuxt 3 is officially at the release candidate stage. This means the framework’s stable version 3 is on the horizon and that no major breaking changes are expected until the stable release.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
FREE

Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

45 min| lessons

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
