Latest Vue School Articles

Black Friday Deals: Build Better Vue.js Apps for Less

Black Friday Deals: Build Better Vue.js Apps for Less

Unlock the ultimate Black Friday deals at Vue School and take your skills to the next level. Learn from expert developers, build production-ready apps, and save up to 60% on comprehensive courses, certifications, and bundles tailored for modern developers
An Overview of Changes in Nuxt 4

An Overview of Changes in Nuxt 4

Discover the latest Nuxt features and Nuxt 4 changes, including improved structure and enhanced developer experience.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
From Vue.js Options API to Composition API: Is it Worth it?

From Vue.js Options API to Composition API: Is it Worth it?

Learn why switching from Vue.js Options API to Composition API improves maintainability and scalability in Vue.js.
Mostafa Said
Mostafa Said
What's New in Nuxt 4

What’s New in Nuxt 4

Have anxiety about a new major version of Nuxt coming out? Worried about a big migration project? Don't worry about it, a peaceful and easy upgrade is literally one of the features of Nuxt version 4.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Developing a Full Stack Nuxt App with Bolt.new – An AI Experiment

Developing a Full Stack Nuxt App with Bolt.new – An AI Experiment

Build a full-stack Nuxt app with Bolt new AI tool. Accelerate development with automatic code generation and integration for modern web apps.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Upgrading Eslint from v8 to v9 in Vue.js

Upgrading Eslint from v8 to v9 in Vue.js

Learn how to upgrade to ESLint 9 in Vue js, taking advantage of the new flat configuration system and other significant changes in ESLint 9.0.
Mostafa Said
Mostafa Said
7 Beautiful Next-Level Button Components with Vue, VueUse, and TailwindCSS

7 Beautiful Next-Level Button Components with Vue, VueUse, and TailwindCSS

Combine Vue, VueUse, and TailwindCSS for some practical and beautiful buttons
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Unlocking the Power of AI in Your Vue Coding Workflow

Unlocking the Power of AI in Your Vue Coding Workflow

Explore how AI is transforming software development, acting as a valuable coding companion to streamline workflows and overcome challenges. This article delves into practical strategies for effectively integrating AI tools, offering insights for developers at any skill level.
David Robertson
David Robertson
Build Real-World Projects: Vue School's Project-Based Learning Paths

Build Real-World Projects: Vue School’s Project-Based Learning Paths

Explore Vue School's project-based learning paths during our Free Weekend! Build real-world applications like a Trello clone and AI post generator while enhancing your skills and expanding your portfolio. Don't miss out!
Maria Panagiotidou
Maria Panagiotidou
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue's lifecycle.

Advanced
ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort
IN PROGRESS
FREE

ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort

1 hr| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Master ShadCN Vue—modern Vue components built with Tailwind. Learn UI building blocks, theming, forms, dialogs, tables, and more.

Intermediate
