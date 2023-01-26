Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkit
LoginCreate account
Home / Blog / Charles Allotey
Charles Allotey

Charles Allotey

Charles is a Frontend Developer at Vueschool. Has a passion for building great experiences and products using Vue.js and Nuxt.
Highlights from Vue.js Nation Day 1

Highlights from Vue.js Nation Day 1

Vue.js Nation has officially started with Day 1 coming to a close and I can say that it has been super exciting and educative. A packed lineup of awesome speakers and in this article I’ll share some key highlights of the day.
Vue Options API vs Composition API

Vue Options API vs Composition API

Compare Vue Options API vs Composition API. Learn their differences, advantages, and when to use each for efficient Vue.js development.
Updated January 26th 2023
Getting Started with Vitest for Vue.js and Vite Testing

Getting Started with Vitest for Vue.js and Vite Testing

Learn how to start testing Vue js apps with Vitest, the perfect testing framework for Vite-powered projects. Quick, simple, and effective.
Updated January 12th 2023
Improving Reactivity in Vue.js with VueUse

Improving Reactivity in Vue.js with VueUse

Learn how VueUse with 200+ Vue composition utilities improves reactivity, optimizes performance, and streamlines UI creation in Vue.js 3.
Updated December 21st 2022
Techniques for Sharing Data between Vue.js Components

Techniques for Sharing Data between Vue.js Components

Learn all techniques to share data between Vue.js components. Discover how to pass data with props in Vue for smooth component communication.
Updated November 16th 2022
Getting Started with Nuxi (Nuxt CLI)

Getting Started with Nuxi (Nuxt CLI)

Unlock the power of Nuxi – the fast and efficient CLI for Nuxt. Simplify your development workflow and start building with ease!
Updated November 2nd 2022
Understanding the Directory structure in Nuxt 3

Understanding the Directory structure in Nuxt 3

Explore the Nuxt 3 directory structure and learn how to organize your project for optimal performance and scalability in Nuxt.js.
Updated October 26th 2022
5 Awesome Modules to use in your Nuxt Project

5 Awesome Modules to use in your Nuxt Project

Nuxt.js is an amazing framework that makes it easy to build Vue.js applicatons with static-site performance. It’s especially useful for making dynamic experiences (e.g. sites with user logins) feel like static sites by handling all the routing logic, caching pages, and more for you. But if you want to take your project to the next level, consider using these modules in your new Nuxt project: These five add-ons will make your experience with Nuxt even better – and not just because they’re awesome!
Updated October 13th 2022
Getting Started with Nuxt js as a Beginner

Getting Started with Nuxt js as a Beginner

So you want to learn Nuxt Framework? Maybe you're wondering what it is, or maybe you already know what Nuxt is and are looking for a guide to help you get started with it. Well, this article is just what you need! Yes, this article will be a guide to help you get started with Nuxt Framework as a beginner.
Updated September 13th 2022
123

Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
FREE

Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

45 min| lessons

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
IN PROGRESS
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

41 min| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
VueSchool logo

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions