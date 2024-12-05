Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkit
LoginCreate account

Latest Vue School Articles

An Introduction to Nuxt Scripts: Insights from Harlan Wilton&#8217;s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

An Introduction to Nuxt Scripts: Insights from Harlan Wilton’s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

Discover how Nuxt Scripts enhance performance and security in web development, addressing third-party script challenges. Insights from Harlan Wilton's Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk.
Diving Deep into Nitro: The Server Engine Behind Nuxt &#8211; Insights from Pooya Parsa at Nuxt Nation 2024

Diving Deep into Nitro: The Server Engine Behind Nuxt – Insights from Pooya Parsa at Nuxt Nation 2024

Explore the intricacies of Nitro, the server engine of Nuxt.js, as explained by its creator, Pooya Parsa. Learn about its runtime, builder, and deployment capabilities in this detailed session review.
Eleftheria Batsou
Eleftheria Batsou
Mastering Full-Stack Nuxt with Nitro and h3 &#8211; Insights from Alexander Lichter&#8217;s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

Mastering Full-Stack Nuxt with Nitro and h3 – Insights from Alexander Lichter’s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

Explore the full potential of Nuxt.js with insights from Alexander Lichter at Nuxt Nation 2024. Learn how to leverage Nitro and h3 for server-side capabilities, enhancing your application's architecture.
Eleftheria Batsou
Eleftheria Batsou
Magically Enhancing Your Nuxt.js Web Fonts: Insights from Daniel Roe&#8217;s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

Magically Enhancing Your Nuxt.js Web Fonts: Insights from Daniel Roe’s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

Discover how to optimize web fonts in Nuxt.js projects with expert tips from Daniel Roe's Nuxt Nation 2024 presentation. Learn to enhance site performance effortlessly.
Eleftheria Batsou
Eleftheria Batsou
Generating Fake Data with Faker.js

Generating Fake Data with Faker.js

Discover the power of Faker.js, the essential JavaScript library for generating realistic fake data, in our new video course created in collaboration with the developers at Vehikl (vehikl.com).
Felipe Flor
Felipe Flor
Database Seeds with the Nuxt Task Runner

Database Seeds with the Nuxt Task Runner

Learn how to integrate Drizzle ORM with Nuxt for type-safe database operations, migrations, and seeding using Faker.js and Nuxt Task Runner.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
What Does the Vueniverse Look Like in 2025? Predictions for the Vue Ecosystem in the Year Ahead

What Does the Vueniverse Look Like in 2025? Predictions for the Vue Ecosystem in the Year Ahead

Explore the future of the Vue ecosystem in 2025! Discover key trends, predictions, and advancements shaping Vue and its community in 2025.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Black Friday Deals: Build Better Vue.js Apps for Less

Black Friday Deals: Build Better Vue.js Apps for Less

Unlock the ultimate Black Friday deals at Vue School and take your skills to the next level. Learn from expert developers, build production-ready apps, and save up to 60% on comprehensive courses, certifications, and bundles tailored for modern developers
Maria Panagiotidou
Maria Panagiotidou
An Overview of Changes in Nuxt 4

An Overview of Changes in Nuxt 4

Discover the latest Nuxt features and Nuxt 4 changes, including improved structure and enhanced developer experience.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
56789

...

Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort
IN PROGRESS
FREE

ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort

28 min| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Master ShadCN Vue—modern Vue components built with Tailwind. Learn UI building blocks, theming, forms, dialogs, tables, and more.

Intermediate
VueSchool logo

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions