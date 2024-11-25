An Overview of Changes in Nuxt 4

When you hear "major version upgrade," it often triggers anxiety about extensive rewrites and breaking changes. However, Nuxt 4 takes a different approach. As Daniel Roe, a core team member, puts it: "I'm looking forward to taking half the day to upgrade our project, rather than having to take 6 months to re-write the entire app." This sentiment perfectly captures the essence of Nuxt 4 - it's a major release focused on sustainable improvements rather than revolutionary changes.
The most notable change in Nuxt 4 is its reorganized directory structure, designed to improve development experience and performance. This restructuring brings two major benefits:
shared/ directory has been introduced for code that needs to be accessible across both client and server environments
utils and
types
useAsyncData and
useFetch now implement shallow reactivity by default
KeepAlive)
useFetch and
useAsyncData that use the SAME key will refer to a single reactive ref. Mostly this means you should be careful to provide the same
refreshNuxtData and comes with a
ctx argument for know what caused the attempted refetch.
window.__NUXT__ object has been removed
Nuxt has provided official codemods to make the upgrade process as smooth as possible. Here's how you can try out Nuxt 4 features:
# Add the following to your nuxt.config.ts
export default defineNuxtConfig({
future: {
compatibilityVersion: 4,
},
})
Using the Official Codemod
npx codemod@latest nuxt/4/migration-recipe
This codemod will automatically handle many of the necessary changes for your upgrade but it’s not perfect, so some manual review with the upgrade guide at hand will also be required.
To learn more about Nuxt 4 and stay updated with the latest developments:
Nuxt 4 represents a thoughtful evolution of the framework, prioritizing developer experience while maintaining stability. The focus on making the upgrade process as painless as possible shows the team's commitment to their community. Whether you're maintaining a large application or starting a new project, Nuxt 4 provides a solid foundation for modern web development.
