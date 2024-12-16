Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkit
LoginCreate account
Home / Blog / Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly

Daniel is the lead instructor at Vue School and enjoys helping other developers reach their full potential. He has 10+ years of developer experience using technologies including Vue.js, Nuxt.js, and Laravel.
The Vue Form Component Pattern: Robust Forms Without the Fuss

The Vue Form Component Pattern: Robust Forms Without the Fuss

Learn to create easy to use Vue forms without a library and take advantage of native HTML validation.
5 Component Design Patterns to Boost Your Vue.js Applications

5 Component Design Patterns to Boost Your Vue.js Applications

5 essential Vue.js component design patterns, including branching components, slots usage, list organization, smart vs dumb components, and form handling - perfect for both Vue beginners and experienced developers looking to improve code maintainability and scalability.
Updated December 13th 2024
What is Vue nextTick? Accessing the DOM after Data Updates

What is Vue nextTick? Accessing the DOM after Data Updates

Vue nextTick is useful when interacting with the DOM. This composition API function ensures the DOM has been re-rendered after data changes.
Updated December 9th 2024
Database Seeds with the Nuxt Task Runner

Database Seeds with the Nuxt Task Runner

Learn how to integrate Drizzle ORM with Nuxt for type-safe database operations, migrations, and seeding using Faker.js and Nuxt Task Runner.
Updated December 3rd 2024
What Does the Vueniverse Look Like in 2025? Predictions for the Vue Ecosystem in the Year Ahead

What Does the Vueniverse Look Like in 2025? Predictions for the Vue Ecosystem in the Year Ahead

Explore the future of the Vue ecosystem in 2025! Discover key trends, predictions, and advancements shaping Vue and its community in 2025.
Updated November 27th 2024
An Overview of Changes in Nuxt 4

An Overview of Changes in Nuxt 4

Discover the latest Nuxt features and Nuxt 4 changes, including improved structure and enhanced developer experience.
Updated November 25th 2024
What’s New in Nuxt 4

What’s New in Nuxt 4

Have anxiety about a new major version of Nuxt coming out? Worried about a big migration project? Don’t worry about it, a peaceful and easy upgrade is literally one of the features of Nuxt version 4.
Updated November 18th 2024
Developing a Full Stack Nuxt App with Bolt.new &#8211; An AI Experiment

Developing a Full Stack Nuxt App with Bolt.new – An AI Experiment

Build a full-stack Nuxt app with Bolt new AI tool. Accelerate development with automatic code generation and integration for modern web apps.
Updated November 14th 2024
7 Beautiful Next-Level Button Components with Vue, VueUse, and TailwindCSS

7 Beautiful Next-Level Button Components with Vue, VueUse, and TailwindCSS

Combine Vue, VueUse, and TailwindCSS for some practical and beautiful buttons
Updated October 28th 2024
12345

...

Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort
IN PROGRESS
FREE

ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort

28 min| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Master ShadCN Vue—modern Vue components built with Tailwind. Learn UI building blocks, theming, forms, dialogs, tables, and more.

Intermediate
VueSchool logo

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions