Video Thumbnail Generator Vue Component with MediaBunny

Building a video thumbnail generator might sound like a complex task requiring server-side infrastructure, but with modern browser APIs and powerful libraries like MediaBunny, we can create a fully client-side solution that's fast, private, and cost-effective.
In this tutorial, we'll walk through building a complete video thumbnail generator application using Vue 3's Composition API, MediaBunny for video processing, and VueUse for reactive media controls.
The application allows users to:
Tech Stack:
To build the project, I've used the following tools:
The beauty of this approach is that all video processing happens in the browser—no server-side infrastructure needed, no uploads required, and complete privacy for users' video content.
Before diving into the code, let's explore a few use cases for video thumbnail generation.
Video thumbnails are the first impression users get of your video content. They significantly impact:
Some common use cases that you might need to generate thumbnails for are:
Processing videos client-side offers significant advantages:
Are you ready to start building? Hold up, first let's understand the library that makes this all possible.
MediaBunny is a comprehensive JavaScript library for reading, writing, and converting video and audio files—all directly in the browser. The library's tagline says it all: "faster than anybunny else." (😂 they said "anybunny")
Unlike traditional approaches that require server-side processing with tools like FFmpeg, MediaBunny brings professional-grade video processing capabilities to the browser using WebAssembly and modern web APIs.
Zero Server Infrastructure
All processing happens client-side, eliminating the need for video processing servers, reducing operational costs, and removing latency from upload/download cycles.
Format Flexibility
MediaBunny supports a wide range of video and audio formats and codecs. Whether your users upload MP4, WebM, MOV, or other formats, MediaBunny can handle them.
Frame-Accurate Control
Extract frames at precise timestamps down to the millisecond. This is crucial for professional applications where timing matters.
Privacy-First Architecture
Video files never leave the user's browser. This is essential for applications dealing with sensitive content—medical videos, legal evidence, private communications, etc.
Rich Feature Set
One library handles reading, writing, and converting media files. No need to cobble together multiple libraries for different operations.
While we're focusing on thumbnail generation, MediaBunny can also do much more. Here are some more of the capabilities that you can use:
@mediabunny/mp3-encoder
Other Use Cases for MediaBunny:
Such a great arsenal of capabilities! Use them for usecases such as:
We dare you to take what you learn in this article and expand on it with MediaBunny's other powerful capabilities!
Ok, now down to business. Let's build this application starting simple and build up the features together.
First, let's set up a Nuxt 3 project and install our key dependencies:
npm create nuxi@latest video-thumbnail-generator
cd video-thumbnail-generator
pnpm install mediabunny @vueuse/core @vueuse/nuxt @nuxt/ui
Here's what each dependency does:
mediabunny (v1.23.0)
Handles all video processing, frame extraction, and thumbnail generation—everything we need for browser-based video manipulation.
@vueuse/core &
@vueuse/nuxt (v13.9.0)
Collection of Vue Composition utilities. We'll use
useMediaControls for reactive video state and
useEventListener for clean event handling.
@nuxt/ui (v4.0.1)
Beautiful component library for our UI (buttons, cards, etc.).
Let's start simple, with support for selecting and playing a video file.
<!-- app/app.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
import { ref } from "vue";
const selectedFile = ref<File | null>(null);
const videoUrl = ref<string>("");
const handleFileSelect = (event: Event) => {
const target = event.target as HTMLInputElement;
const file = target.files?.[0];
if (file) {
selectedFile.value = file;
// Revoke previous URL if it exists
if (videoUrl.value) {
URL.revokeObjectURL(videoUrl.value);
}
videoUrl.value = URL.createObjectURL(file);
}
};
</script>
<template>
<div class="p-4">
<input type="file" accept="video/*" @change="handleFileSelect" />
<video v-if="videoUrl" :src="videoUrl" controls class="w-full mt-4" />
</div>
</template>
What's happening here?
URL.createObjectURL(file) creates a temporary blob URL for the video
Test it out—you now have a working video player!
As developers, we want reusable components. Let's extract the video player logic into a reusable component.
<!-- app/components/VideoPlayer.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
import { ref, watch } from "vue";
const props = defineProps<{
videoSource: File | Blob | string;
}>();
const videoUrl = ref<string>("");
const initializeVideo = () => {
if (!props.videoSource) return;
if (typeof props.videoSource === "string") {
videoUrl.value = props.videoSource;
} else {
if (videoUrl.value && videoUrl.value.startsWith("blob:")) {
URL.revokeObjectURL(videoUrl.value);
}
videoUrl.value = URL.createObjectURL(props.videoSource);
}
};
watch(() => props.videoSource, initializeVideo, { immediate: true });
</script>
<template>
<div class="relative bg-black rounded-lg overflow-hidden">
<video :src="videoUrl" class="w-full h-auto" controls preload="metadata" />
</div>
</template>
Now update
app.vue to use the component:
<!-- app/app.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
import { ref } from "vue";
const selectedFile = ref<File | null>(null);
const handleFileSelect = (event: Event) => {
const target = event.target as HTMLInputElement;
const file = target.files?.[0];
if (file) selectedFile.value = file;
};
</script>
<template>
<div class="p-4">
<input type="file" accept="video/*" @change="handleFileSelect" />
<VideoPlayer v-if="selectedFile" :video-source="selectedFile" />
</div>
</template>
This works exactly as before, but now we have a reusable component that we can use in other parts of our application!
Now let's integrate VueUse's
useMediaControls to get reactive access to video state. This will be helpful especially for getting the current time of the video for thumbnail generation:
<!-- app/components/VideoPlayer.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
import { ref, watch } from "vue";
import { useMediaControls } from "@vueuse/core";
const props = defineProps<{
videoSource: File | Blob | string;
}>();
const videoRef = ref<HTMLVideoElement>();
const videoUrl = ref<string>("");
// Get reactive video state
const { currentTime, playing } = useMediaControls(videoRef, {
src: videoUrl,
});
const initializeVideo = () => {
if (!props.videoSource) return;
if (typeof props.videoSource === "string") {
videoUrl.value = props.videoSource;
} else {
if (videoUrl.value && videoUrl.value.startsWith("blob:")) {
URL.revokeObjectURL(videoUrl.value);
}
videoUrl.value = URL.createObjectURL(props.videoSource);
}
};
watch(() => props.videoSource, initializeVideo, { immediate: true });
</script>
<template>
<div class="relative bg-black rounded-lg overflow-hidden">
<video ref="videoRef" class="w-full h-auto" controls preload="metadata" />
<!-- Debug: show current time -->
<div class="text-white p-2">{{ currentTime.toFixed(2) }}s</div>
</div>
</template>
What did VueUse give us?
In this case, only
currentTime is used, but
duration,
playing, and other properties are also available. Best of all, they are fully reactive and will update as the video plays! 🎉
Now for the exciting part, let's add thumbnail generation! We'll start by adding it directly in the component to understand how it works, then we'll extract it into a composable for reuse.
First, let's add a basic type for our use:
// app/types/index.ts
export interface ThumbnailGeneratedData {
canvas: HTMLCanvasElement;
timestamp: number;
dataUrl: string;
}
Now we'll create a VideoEditor component that handles thumbnail extraction. It's quite a chunk of code, but we've commented it well so you can understand what's happening.
<!-- app/components/VideoEditor.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
import { ref, watch } from "vue";
import { useEventListener } from "@vueuse/core";
import { Input, ALL_FORMATS, BlobSource, CanvasSink } from "mediabunny";
const props = defineProps<{
// Take in the HTML video element so that we can use the same video element for both the VideoPlayer and VideoEditor
// This is a key architectural decision that we'll discuss later
videoElement: HTMLVideoElement | undefined | null;
}>();
// Define an event to emit the thumbnail data to the parent component after we've generated it
const emit = defineEmits<{
"thumbnail-generated": [
data: {
canvas: HTMLCanvasElement;
timestamp: number;
dataUrl: string;
}
];
}>();
const isReady = ref(false); // Whether MediaBunny is ready to extract thumbnails
const isProcessing = ref(false); // Whether we're currently generating a thumbnail
const error = ref<string | null>(null); // Whether we've encountered an error during generation or initialization of MediaBunny
const videoTrack = ref<any>(null); // The video track that we're using to extract thumbnails (will be null until MediaBunny is ready)
const sink = ref<any>(null); // The sink that we're using to extract thumbnails (will alo be null until MediaBunny is ready)
// What is a sink?
// It's a destination for the video data that we're extracting. In this case, we're using a CanvasSink to extract the video frames to a canvas.
// Initialize MediaBunny (called when video metadata loads)
const initializeMediaBunny = async () => {
// get the video HTML element
const videoEl = props.videoElement;
if (!videoEl) return;
// get the video source
const source = videoEl.querySelector("source")?.src || videoEl.src;
if (!source) return;
try {
// Fetch the video as a blob
const response = await fetch(source);
const sourceBlob = await response.blob();
// Create MediaBunny Input
// Input is the main entry point for MediaBunny read operations
const input = new Input({
formats: ALL_FORMATS,
source: new BlobSource(sourceBlob),
});
// Get the primary video track
// Why? Because video files can have multiple tracks (video, audio, subtitles)
// We want the primary video
const track = await input.getPrimaryVideoTrack();
if (!track) throw new Error("No video track found");
// Check if we can decode it
//
const decodable = await track.canDecode();
if (!decodable) throw new Error("Video track cannot be decoded");
videoTrack.value = track;
// Create a CanvasSink for extracting frames
// What is a CanvasSink?
// It's a destination for the video data that we're extracting.
// In this case, we're using a CanvasSink to extract the video frames to an HTML5 canvas.
sink.value = new CanvasSink(track, {
width: videoEl.videoWidth,
});
// now we're ready to extract thumbnails!
isReady.value = true;
} catch (err) {
error.value =
err instanceof Error ? err.message : "Error initializing MediaBunny";
console.error("MediaBunny error:", err);
}
};
// Now we watch for video element and initialize MediaBunny when it's loaded
useEventListener(
() => props.videoElement,
"loadedmetadata",
initializeMediaBunny
);
// Or if the video element is already loaded, initialize MediaBunny immediately
if (props.videoElement) initializeMediaBunny();
// Isn't MediaBunny easy? 🤯
// Now let's create a function to generate the thumbnail
const handleCapture = async () => {
// Sanity check to make sure we have a sink and a video element
if (!sink.value || !props.videoElement) return;
try {
// Set the processing state to true
isProcessing.value = true;
// and clear any previous errors
error.value = null;
const currentTime = props.videoElement.currentTime;
// Extract frame at current timestamp
const result = await sink.value.getCanvas(currentTime);
if (!result) throw new Error("Failed to generate thumbnail");
// Create our own canvas
// To draw the thumbnail and return the data URL
const canvas = document.createElement("canvas");
canvas.width = props.videoElement.videoWidth;
canvas.height = props.videoElement.videoHeight;
const ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");
if (!ctx) throw new Error("Failed to get canvas context");
// Draw the frame
ctx.drawImage(result.canvas, 0, 0);
// Emit the thumbnail data
emit("thumbnail-generated", {
canvas,
timestamp: result.timestamp,
dataUrl: canvas.toDataURL("image/png"),
});
} catch (err) {
error.value = "Error generating thumbnail";
console.error(err);
} finally {
isProcessing.value = false;
}
};
</script>
<template>
<div class="absolute top-0 right-0 p-2.5 z-10">
<button
@click="handleCapture"
:disabled="isProcessing || !isReady"
class="px-4 py-2 bg-blue-500 text-white rounded disabled:opacity-50"
>
{{ isProcessing ? "Generating..." : "Capture" }}
</button>
<div v-if="error" class="text-red-500 text-sm mt-2">{{ error }}</div>
</div>
</template>
Whew, that was a lot of code! But most of it is almost a copy/paste from the MediaBunny documentation.
Understanding the MediaBunny Flow:
Let's break down the MediaBunny Flow in simple terms here if you didn't catch it all via the code.
BlobSource - this is MediaBunny's entry point
getCanvas(timestamp) - frame-accurate extraction!
Now let's integrate the VideoEditor component into VideoPlayer:
<!-- app/components/VideoPlayer.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
// ... everything else is the same as before
//except...
const props = defineProps<{
//... we're adding a new prop here...
editMode?: boolean;
}>();
// ... and a new event to emit the thumbnail data
const emit = defineEmits<{
"thumbnail-generated": [data: any];
}>();
</script>
<template>
<div class="relative bg-black rounded-lg overflow-hidden">
<video ref="videoRef" class="w-full h-auto" controls preload="metadata" />
<!--
Here we conditionally render VideoEditor when in edit mode
It's lazy loaded so that user's only watching the video don't have to load the VideoEditor component
(Note the Lazy prefix is a Nuxt convention for lazy loading components, in Vue you could use defineAsyncComponent instead)
-->
<LazyVideoEditor
v-if="editMode"
:video-element="videoRef"
@thumbnail-generated="emit('thumbnail-generated', $event)"
/>
</div>
</template>
Key architectural decision here:
Both VideoPlayer and VideoEditor use the same
<video> DOM element (notice the videoRef passed down as a prop to the VideoEditor). This means toggling edit mode on/off doesn't restart the video, and playback continues seamlessly!
Now let's update app.vue to test it:
<!-- app/app.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
import { ref } from "vue";
const selectedFile = ref<File | null>(null);
const editMode = ref(true); // Enable edit mode
const thumbnail = ref<string | null>(null);
const handleFileSelect = (event: Event) => {
const target = event.target as HTMLInputElement;
const file = target.files?.[0];
if (file) selectedFile.value = file;
};
const handleThumbnailGenerated = (data: any) => {
console.log("Thumbnail generated at", data.timestamp, "seconds");
console.log("Data URL:", data.dataUrl);
thumbnail.value = data.dataUrl;
};
</script>
<template>
<div class="p-4">
<input type="file" accept="video/*" @change="handleFileSelect" />
<VideoPlayer
v-if="selectedFile"
:video-source="selectedFile"
:edit-mode="editMode"
@thumbnail-generated="handleThumbnailGenerated"
/>
<img v-if="thumbnail" :src="thumbnail" class="w-full rounded" />
</div>
</template>
Try it out! Load a video, scrub to a frame you like, and click "Capture". The thumbnail will be displayed below the video!
The VideoEditor component works, but all that MediaBunny logic would be hard to reuse. Let's extract it into a composable, Vue's pattern for reusable stateful logic. But why?
useVideoThumbnail
First, let's add the necessary types:
// app/types/index.ts
import type { Ref } from "vue";
export interface ThumbnailGeneratedData {
canvas: HTMLCanvasElement;
timestamp: number;
dataUrl: string;
}
export interface UseVideoThumbnailOptions {
videoElement: Ref<HTMLVideoElement | undefined | null>;
}
export interface UseVideoThumbnailReturn {
isProcessing: Ref<boolean>;
isReady: Ref<boolean>;
error: Ref<string | null>;
videoTrack: Ref<any>;
sink: Ref<any>;
generateThumbnail: () => Promise<ThumbnailGeneratedData | null>;
}
Now create the composable that extracts all that MediaBunny logic (it's mostly the same as before)
// app/composables/useVideoThumbnail.ts
import { ref, onUnmounted } from "vue";
import { useEventListener } from "@vueuse/core";
import { Input, ALL_FORMATS, BlobSource, CanvasSink } from "mediabunny";
import type {
UseVideoThumbnailOptions,
UseVideoThumbnailReturn,
ThumbnailGeneratedData,
} from "../types";
export function useVideoThumbnail(
options: UseVideoThumbnailOptions
): UseVideoThumbnailReturn {
const { videoElement } = options;
// Reactive state
// this is all the same....
const isReady = ref(false);
// etc...
const initializeMediaBunny = async () => {
// same as before...
};
// Generate thumbnail at current time
const generateThumbnail =
async (): Promise<ThumbnailGeneratedData | null> => {
// same as before...
};
// event listener setup/ bunny init is the same...
// Now we clean up on unmounted though for a safer solution (no memory leaks!)
onUnmounted(() => {
// Clean up canvas
const ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");
if (ctx) {
ctx.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
}
// Clean up MediaBunny resources
videoTrack.value = null;
sink.value = null;
});
// return the state and the generateThumbnail function for use in the component
return {
isProcessing,
isReady,
error,
videoTrack,
sink,
generateThumbnail,
};
}
Lastly, we'll update VideoEditor to use the composable (it's now much simpler):
<!-- app/components/VideoEditor.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
import { computed } from "vue";
import { useVideoThumbnail } from "../composables/useVideoThumbnail";
const props = defineProps<{
videoElement: HTMLVideoElement | undefined | null;
}>();
const emit = defineEmits<{
"thumbnail-generated": [data: any];
}>();
const videoElementRef = computed(() => props.videoElement);
// Use the composable - all MediaBunny logic is handled!
const { isProcessing, error, generateThumbnail, isReady } = useVideoThumbnail(
{
videoElement: videoElementRef,
}
);
const handleCapture = async () => {
const result = await generateThumbnail();
if (result) emit("thumbnail-generated", result);
};
</script>
<template>
<div class="absolute top-0 right-0 p-2.5 z-10">
<button
@click="handleCapture"
:disabled="isProcessing || !isReady"
class="px-4 py-2 bg-blue-500 text-white rounded disabled:opacity-50"
>
{{ isProcessing ? "Generating..." : "Capture" }}
</button>
<div v-if="error" class="text-red-500 text-sm mt-2">{{ error }}</div>
</div>
</template>
Look how much simpler! The component went from ~130 lines to ~40 lines. All the MediaBunny complexity is now in the reusable composable.
Now let's collect all the thumbnails we generate and display them in a sidebar. Update
app.vue:
<!-- app/app.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
// ... everything else is the same as before ...
import type { ThumbnailGeneratedData } from "../types";
const generatedThumbnails = ref<Array<ThumbnailGeneratedData>>([]);
// Push new thumbnails into the array
const handleThumbnailGenerated = (data: any) => {
generatedThumbnails.value.push(data);
};
</script>
<template>
<div class="p-4 flex gap-4">
<!-- Main area -->
<div class="flex-1">
<!-- ... everything else is the same as before ... -->
<VideoPlayer
v-if="selectedFile"
:video-source="selectedFile"
:edit-mode="editMode"
@thumbnail-generated="handleThumbnailGenerated"
/>
</div>
<!-- Thumbnails sidebar -->
<div class="w-80">
<h3>Generated Thumbnails ({{ generatedThumbnails.length }})</h3>
<div v-for="(thumb, index) in generatedThumbnails" :key="index">
<img :src="thumb.dataUrl" />
<p>{{ thumb.timestamp.toFixed(2) }}s</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</template>
Let's also make the thumbnails downloadable and create a ThumbnailCard component to encapsulate that logic and markup:
<!-- app/components/ThumbnailCard.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
const props = defineProps<{
thumbnail: {
dataUrl: string;
timestamp: number;
};
}>();
const downloadThumbnail = () => {
const link = document.createElement("a");
link.download = `thumbnail-${props.thumbnail.timestamp.toFixed(2)}s.png`;
link.href = props.thumbnail.dataUrl;
link.click();
};
</script>
<template>
<div class="group relative">
<img :src="thumbnail.dataUrl" class="w-full rounded" />
<!-- Show download button on hover -->
<button
@click="downloadThumbnail"
class="absolute inset-0 bg-black/50 text-white opacity-0 group-hover:opacity-100 transition-opacity flex items-center justify-center"
>
Download PNG
</button>
<p class="text-sm text-gray-600 mt-1">
{{ thumbnail.timestamp.toFixed(2) }}s
</p>
</div>
</template>
How download works:
<a> element
href to the data URL (base64-encoded PNG)
download attribute with a filename
The browser downloads the image—no server needed!
Update app.vue to use ThumbnailCard:
<div v-for="(thumb, index) in generatedThumbnails" :key="index">
<ThumbnailCard :thumbnail="thumb" />
</div>
At this point, you have a fully functional thumbnail generator! Here are some optional enhancements:
Add a toggle for edit mode:
<button @click="editMode = !editMode" class="px-4 py-2 bg-gray-200 rounded">
{{ editMode ? "View Mode" : "Edit Mode" }}
</button>
Add Nuxt UI components for a polished look (as seen in the final demo):
pnpm add @nuxt/ui
Then use
UButton,
UCard, and other components to elevate the design.
You can view how I integrated Nuxt UI components in the source code for the final demo here.
You've built a production-ready video thumbnail generator using Vue 3 and MediaBunny! The application demonstrates:
✅ Client-side video processing without servers
✅ Frame-accurate thumbnail extraction
✅ Seamless edit mode toggling
✅ Clean, type-safe architecture
✅ Reactive state management
✅ Shared DOM element between components
✅ Lazy loading of editor to improve performance
✅ Seperation of concerns between components and composables
✅ Proper resource cleanup
