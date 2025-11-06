Vue School Black Friday 2025 – 60% Off + $1,820+ in Bonuses

Vue School’s Black Friday 2025 celebration is officially here, and it’s the most generous offer we’ve ever put together. This limited-time deal delivers 60% off a Yearly or Lifetime plan plus more than $2,000 in premium bonuses—so you can sharpen your Vue, Nuxt, and full-stack skills while the rest of the industry scrambles to keep up.
During the Early Bird window (ending November 14), you’ll lock in generous bonuses at no extra cost:
That’s $1,820 worth of extra learning on top of the entire Vue School library. The longer you wait, the more bonuses disappear—so securing the Early Bird tier gives you the biggest payoff still available.
Looking for a one-time purchase instead? The Lifetime plan is also 60% off (now $359) and packs in every bonus above, so you never have to worry about subscription renewals.
Vue School membership already includes 15,000+ video lessons across 80+ courses covering Vue.js, Nuxt, Vite, TypeScript, Pinia, Tailwind CSS, testing, backend integrations, and much more. From hand-crafted learning paths to real-world projects, you’ll learn directly from the instructors who help shape the Vue ecosystem year after year.
And with Vercel joining forces with Nuxt Labs, the Vue landscape is only getting stronger—making now the perfect moment to double down on your Vue skillset.
Don't just take our word for it, community members and industry experts alike have praised Vue School for its commitment to quality education and support for the Vue ecosystem.
"Vue School have been instrumental in educating the Vue.js developer community by constantly developing courses with industry experts and providing skill validation with the official certification program."
— Evan You, Creator of Vue.js
"Vue School supports the Nuxt community through developer education and open-source contributions."
— Sébastien Chopin, Creator of Nuxt
"Although I was already using Vue.js professionally for a while, I decided to sign up with Vue School - and I am glad I did. I had so many Aha! moments as I watched each video and I can say that my knowledge has skyrocketed from where it was before I joined Vue School."
— Steve, Vue.js Developer
Ready to dive in the second you activate your plan? Start with these staff-favorite programs for beginners:
useCycleList helper while mastering type-safe APIs that keep your code DRY.
Already experienced with Vue? We've got plenty of cutting edge courses for you too.
(You might notice we're big fans of Nuxt these days!)
Choose the plan that fits how you learn, lock in the bonuses, then start exploring the catalog. Black Friday is the best moment all year to invest in your Vue journey—make sure future you doesn’t miss out.
