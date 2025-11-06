Vue School Black Friday 2025 – 60% Off + $1,820+ in Bonuses

"Vue School have been instrumental in educating the Vue.js developer community by constantly developing courses with industry experts and providing skill validation with the official certification program."

— Evan You, Creator of Vue.js

"Vue School supports the Nuxt community through developer education and open-source contributions."

— Sébastien Chopin, Creator of Nuxt

"Although I was already using Vue.js professionally for a while, I decided to sign up with Vue School - and I am glad I did. I had so many Aha! moments as I watched each video and I can say that my knowledge has skyrocketed from where it was before I joined Vue School."

— Steve, Vue.js Developer