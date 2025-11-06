Vue School Black Friday 2025 – 60% Off + $1,820+ in Bonuses

Vue School
November 6th 2025

Vue School’s Black Friday 2025 celebration is officially here, and it’s the most generous offer we’ve ever put together. This limited-time deal delivers 60% off a Yearly or Lifetime plan plus more than $2,000 in premium bonuses—so you can sharpen your Vue, Nuxt, and full-stack skills while the rest of the industry scrambles to keep up.

Why This Deal Is a No-Brainer

During the Early Bird window (ending November 14), you’ll lock in generous bonuses at no extra cost:

  • Vue School Yearly Plan for just $120 (usually $300)
  • 2026 Vue School Workshop Pass ($1,200 value)
  • Official Vue.js Certification voucher ($220 value)
  • Two AI-Driven Development courses ($400 value)

That’s $1,820 worth of extra learning on top of the entire Vue School library. The longer you wait, the more bonuses disappear—so securing the Early Bird tier gives you the biggest payoff still available.

Looking for a one-time purchase instead? The Lifetime plan is also 60% off (now $359) and packs in every bonus above, so you never have to worry about subscription renewals.

Everything You Need to Stay Ahead

Vue School membership already includes 15,000+ video lessons across 80+ courses covering Vue.js, Nuxt, Vite, TypeScript, Pinia, Tailwind CSS, testing, backend integrations, and much more. From hand-crafted learning paths to real-world projects, you’ll learn directly from the instructors who help shape the Vue ecosystem year after year.

And with Vercel joining forces with Nuxt Labs, the Vue landscape is only getting stronger—making now the perfect moment to double down on your Vue skillset.

Community Recognition

Don't just take our word for it, community members and industry experts alike have praised Vue School for its commitment to quality education and support for the Vue ecosystem.

"Vue School have been instrumental in educating the Vue.js developer community by constantly developing courses with industry experts and providing skill validation with the official certification program."
Evan You, Creator of Vue.js

"Vue School supports the Nuxt community through developer education and open-source contributions."
Sébastien Chopin, Creator of Nuxt

"Although I was already using Vue.js professionally for a while, I decided to sign up with Vue School - and I am glad I did. I had so many Aha! moments as I watched each video and I can say that my knowledge has skyrocketed from where it was before I joined Vue School."
Steve, Vue.js Developer

Courses to Binge the Moment You Join for Beginners

Ready to dive in the second you activate your plan? Start with these staff-favorite programs for beginners:

For Advanced Developers

Already experienced with Vue? We've got plenty of cutting edge courses for you too.

(You might notice we're big fans of Nuxt these days!)

How to Make the Most of Black Friday

  • Lock in your bonuses now: Grab the Yearly or Lifetime plan before November 6 to keep every currently available bonus item.
  • Map your learning path: Pick 3–5 courses today (mixing fundamentals and advanced topics) so you can start watching immediately.
  • Join live workshops in 2026: The Workshop Pass grants access to premium virtual events, helping you stay current all year.
  • Validate your skills: Use the Official Vue.js Certification to prove your expertise to employers and clients.

Ready to Claim the Deal?

Choose the plan that fits how you learn, lock in the bonuses, then start exploring the catalog. Black Friday is the best moment all year to invest in your Vue journey—make sure future you doesn’t miss out.

Start learning Vue.js for free

Daniel is the lead instructor at Vue School and enjoys helping other developers reach their full potential. He has 10+ years of developer experience using technologies including Vue.js, Nuxt.js, and Laravel.

