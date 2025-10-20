Writing Custom Vue ESLint Rules and Why?

vue-no-passing-refs-as-props - Avoid passing refs as props. Pass the unwrapped value using ref.value or use reactive() instead.

nuxt-prefer-nuxt-link-over-router-link

nuxt-no-side-effects-in-setup - Enforce that side effects are moved to onMounted to avoid memory leaks during SSR.

nuxt-no-redundant-import-meta - This rule prevents redundant checks for import.meta.server or import.meta.client in Nuxt components that are already scoped by their filename suffix.

Plus a lot more. See the full list here.

An Example ESLint Rule from My Own Nuxt Projects

I've also found that these custom ESLint rules can steer AI agents away from common mistakes.

👉 This is a rule that I've added to my own Nuxt projects.

It enforces correct usage of $fetch and useFetch at the proper places in a Vue component.

<script setup> // ❌ BAD: Using $fetch() in script setup root level // Should use useFetch() or useAsyncData() instead const _users = await $fetch("/api/users"); // ❌ BAD: Using fetch() in script setup root level // Should use useFetch() or useAsyncData() instead const response1 = await fetch("/api/data"); const _data1 = await response1.json(); // ❌ BAD: Using useAsyncData when useFetch would be simpler const { data: _comments } = await useAsyncData("comments", () => $fetch("/api/comments") ); // Functions and event handlers function handleSubmit() { // ❌ BAD: Using fetch() in function - should use $fetch() fetch("/api/submit", { method: "POST", body: JSON.stringify({}), }).then((response) => response.json()); } async function loadData() { // ❌ BAD: Using useFetch() in function - should use $fetch() const { data: _result } = await useFetch("/api/function-data"); return _result; } const onClick = async () => { // ❌ BAD: Using fetch() in arrow function - should use $fetch() const response = await fetch("/api/click-event"); const _data = await response.json(); // ❌ BAD: Using useAsyncData() in event handler - should use $fetch() const { data: _moreData } = await useAsyncData("clickData", () => $fetch("/api/more") ); }; // Lifecycle hooks onMounted(async () => { // ❌ BAD: Using fetch() in lifecycle hook - should use $fetch() const response = await fetch("/api/mounted-data"); const _data = await response.json(); // ❌ BAD: Using useFetch() in lifecycle hook - should use $fetch() const { data: _mountedData } = await useFetch("/api/mounted-fetch"); }); onUpdated(() => { // ❌ BAD: Using fetch() in lifecycle hook - should use $fetch() fetch("/api/updated").then((r) => r.json()); // ❌ BAD: Using useAsyncData() in lifecycle hook - should use $fetch() useAsyncData("updated", () => $fetch("/api/updated-data")); }); // Event handlers const handleFormSubmit = async (event) => { // ❌ BAD: Using fetch() in event handler - should use $fetch() const _result = await fetch("/api/form-submit", { method: "POST", body: new FormData(event.target), }); }; </script>

BTW, I've never written a custom ESLint rule in my life but was able to get a working rule ready in about 10 minutes with the help of AI. So don't let the novelty stop you!

How to build your own Vue ESLint rule (high-level)

So you're conviced these custom rules can be helpful and have the confidence to build your own. How do you get started?

Here’s a high-level walk-through of building custom Vue ESLint rule:

Step 1: Identify the anti‐pattern

Scan your codebase, pull up recurring issues (code reviews, bug tickets, refactor comments). Document them: e.g., “We consistently see watchers used when computed could suffice”, “Props mutated directly”, “Template refs declared but never used”.

Step 2: Setup plugin scaffolding

Create a new npm package (e.g., eslint-plugin-yourteamname ). In package.json , set it up as an ESLint plugin.

src/ rules/ my-rule-1.ts my-rule-2.ts index.ts

In index.ts , export the rules:

import myRule1 from "./rules/my-rule-1"; import myRule2 from "./rules/my-rule-2"; export default { rules: { "my-rule-1": myRule1, "my-rule-2": myRule2, }, configs: { recommended: { rules: { "my-rule-1": "error", "my-rule-2": "warn", }, }, }, };

Step 3: Write rule(s)

Each rule should export an object with meta and a create(context) function which returns an object with methods that ESLint calls to “visit” nodes while traversing the abstract syntax tree (AST as defined by ESTree) of JavaScript code. Here's the basic structure:

module.exports = { meta: { type: "suggestion", // "problem", "suggestion", or "layout" docs: { description: "Disallow direct mutation of props in Vue components", recommended: false, }, fixable: null, // "code", "whitespace", or null schema: [], // options schema (mandatory when rule has options) }, create(context) { return { ReturnStatement: function(node) { // at a ReturnStatement node while going down }, // at a function expression node while going up: "FunctionExpression:exit": checkLastSegment, "ArrowFunctionExpression:exit": checkLastSegment, onCodePathStart: function (codePath, node) { // at the start of analyzing a code path }, onCodePathEnd: function(codePath, node) { // at the end of analyzing a code path } }; }; }, };

This part will vary widely depending on the rule you're writing but again, AI can be a big help!

Step 4: Test the rule

Provide fixture files (good & bad), and use ESLint's rule tester to ensure the rule behaves as expected.

Step 6: Publish / integrate

Publish the plugin as npm package and use it in your project.

// .eslintrc.js plugins: ['yourteamname'], rules: { 'yourteamname/no‐mutate‐props': 'error' }

Also add it to CI and ensure editors pick it up (via ESLint plugin in VSCode etc.)

Conclusion

Custom Vue ESLint rules empower you to raise your code quality, enforce team-specific patterns, catch anti-patterns early, and maintain consistency as your project grows. As showcased by Harlan Wilton’s work with eslint-plugin-harlanzw, you can move beyond generic linting and build domain-aware rules that inspect Vue SFCs, Composition API usage, template semantics — tailored to your codebase. With thoughtful design, documentation, and adoption strategy, custom linting becomes part of your developer workflow and toolchain.