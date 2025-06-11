How to Send Real Time Custom Events from the Browser a Vite Dev Server

Ever wanted your browser to talk directly to the Vite dev server? Whether you're building custom devtools, triggering rebuilds, or just logging user behavior during development — it's totally possible using Vite’s built-in WebSocket connection.

Why Send Events to the Dev Server?

Vite's dev server runs a WebSocket behind the scenes to power features like hot module replacement (HMR). With a small trick, you can use this connection to send your own custom messages from the browser to the server — no polling or HTTP requests needed.

Step 1: Send a Custom Event from the Browser

Inside your app code, you can use import.meta.hot.send() to dispatch an event to the Vite server:

if (import.meta.hot) { import.meta.hot.send('my-custom-event', { message: 'Hello from the browser!' }); }

This only runs in development (since import.meta.hot is only defined in dev mode), making it perfect for debugging or building custom dev features.

Step 2: Listen for the Event on the Vite Server

In your vite.config.ts , use the configureServer hook to handle incoming events:

import { defineConfig } from 'vite'; export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ { name: 'custom-dev-events', configureServer(server) { server.ws.on('my-custom-event', (data) => { console.log('Received custom event:', data.message); }); } } ] });

Now whenever that event is sent from the browser, your dev server can respond — log it, run a script, send something back, or whatever else you need.

Bonus: Two-Way Communication

You can also send a message back to the browser:

server.ws.send({ type: 'custom-response', payload: { success: true } });

And receive it on the client:

if (import.meta.hot) { import.meta.hot.on('custom-response', (data) => { console.log('Got server response:', data.success); }); }

Recap

Use import.meta.hot.send() to send events to the dev server

to send events to the dev server Handle them in vite.config.ts via server.ws.on(...)

via Works great for dev-only workflows, no extra network layer needed

This is a super useful trick for building smoother tooling experiences, interactive playgrounds, or advanced logging without any production impact.

To see this in action view this example on stackblitz.