How to Copy to Clipboard In Vue

Copy-to-clipboard is a tiny UX win that makes apps feel polished—share links, copy API keys, invite codes, or code snippets. The easiest way to ship it in Vue is with VueUse’s useClipboard composable. After that, we’ll cover zero-dependency (native) patterns, a directive, SSR gotchas, and accessibility tips.

TL;DR - The Simplest Way to Implement Copy to Clipboard in Vue with VueUse

npm i @vueuse/core

<script setup lang="ts"> import { ref } from 'vue' import { useClipboard } from '@vueuse/core' const source = ref('Hello from Vue + VueUse!') const { copy, copied, isSupported } = useClipboard({ source }) async function onCopy() { await copy() // copies source.value // You can also do copy('override per call') } </script> <template> <div> <code>{{ source }}</code> <button @click="onCopy" :disabled="copied"> <span v-if="copied">Copied ✓</span> <span v-else>Copy</span> </button> <p aria-live="polite" v-if="!isSupported"> Clipboard unsupported; using fallback. </p> </div> </template>

Handy Variations of useClipboard

Copy dynamic strings without wiring a ref:

const { copy } = useClipboard() copy('https://example.com/invite/abc123')

Copy from a DOM element’s text:

<script setup lang="ts"> import { ref, nextTick } from 'vue' import { useClipboard } from '@vueuse/core' const el = ref<HTMLElement | null>(null) const { copy, copied } = useClipboard() async function copyFromElement() { await nextTick(); const text = el.value?.textContent ?? '' if (text) copy(text) } </script> <template> <pre ref="el">npm create vue@latest</pre> <button @click="copyFromElement">{{ copied ? 'Copied!' : 'Copy' }}</button> </template>

Read from the clipboard (opt-in):

import { useClipboard } from '@vueuse/core' const { text, read } = useClipboard({ read: true }) await read() console.log(text.value)

Copy To Clipboard In a Nuxt App

Copying to clipboard in a Nuxt app is also possible with VueUse’s useClipboard. Just make sure to call copy in event handlers or inside onMounted as the underlying navigator dependency doesn’t exist on the server.

A Tiny v-copy Directive (Powered by VueUse)

When you want a one-liner on buttons or icons everywhere it’s easy enough repurpose VueUse’s composable as a custom directive.

// /directives/copy.ts import type { Directive } from 'vue' import { useClipboard } from '@vueuse/core' export const vCopy: Directive<HTMLElement, string | undefined> = { mounted(el, binding) { const { copy } = useClipboard() el.addEventListener('click', () => { const value = binding.value ?? el.getAttribute('data-copy') ?? el.textContent ?? '' copy(value) el.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent('copied')) }) }, }

Make sure to register the directive.

// main.ts import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import { vCopy } from './directives/copy' createApp(App).directive('copy', vCopy).mount('#app')

Then use it whenever you need it!

<button v-copy="'https://example.com/invite/abc'">Copy Invite Link</button> <button v-copy data-copy="hard-coded">Copy Hard-Coded</button> <button v-copy @copied="toast('Copied!')">Copy & Toast</button>

Zero-Dependency Option (Native Clipboard API)

If you prefer no dependencies, the native API is concise. You can copy and paste the code below into your own projects, it includes a textarea fallback for older/quirky browsers.

// /composables/useClipboard.native.ts import { ref } from 'vue' export function useClipboard() { const copied = ref(false) const error = ref<unknown>(null) const isSupported = typeof navigator !== 'undefined' && !!navigator.clipboard function fallbackWriteText(text: string) { const ta = document.createElement('textarea') ta.value = text ta.setAttribute('readonly', '') ta.style.position = 'fixed' ta.style.left = '-9999px' document.body.appendChild(ta) ta.select() const ok = document.execCommand('copy') document.body.removeChild(ta) return ok } async function copy(text: string) { error.value = null try { if (isSupported) await navigator.clipboard.writeText(text) else if (!fallbackWriteText(text)) throw new Error('execCommand failed') copied.value = true setTimeout(() => (copied.value = false), 1200) return true } catch (e) { error.value = e return false } } return { copy, copied, error, isSupported } }

Accessibility (a11y) Tips for Copy-to-Clipboard in Vue.js

Use clear labels (not just an icon).

Announce status with aria-live="polite" .

. Don’t steal focus; keep feedback subtle (toast/badge).

Respect reduced motion in any “Copied!” animation.

<span class="sr-only" aria-live="polite">{{ copied ? 'Copied' : '' }}</span>

Common Pitfalls with useClipboard

Not HTTPS / not localhost: Clipboard API is secure-context only.

Clipboard API is secure-context only. No user gesture: Trigger from a click/tap.

Trigger from a click/tap. Safari quirks: Keep a fallback for older versions (provided by VueUse out of the box).

Final Checklist for Copy to Clipboard In Vue.js

[ ] Start with VueUse useClipboard for the fastest and easiest path

for the fastest and easiest path [ ] Repurpose useClipboard as a directive if you prefer

as a directive if you prefer [ ] For a zero dependency solution, copy the example from this article