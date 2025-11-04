Vue School Free Weekend 2025 – Learn Vue for $0!

Looking to build your first Vue.js application but don't know where to start? You're in luck! Vue School is hosting it's infamous free weekend November 8-9.That means you can learn Vue from scratch for free, plus dive into all of Vue School's premium courses without spending a dime.

Getting Started with Vue For Beginners

Vue is one of of the easiest reactive front-end frameworks to learn. It's a great way to get started with building web applications and can scale to even the most complex applications.

To start learning Vue, you can watch our always FREE Vue.js Fundamentals with the Composition API course. In fact, you can even take the next step for FREE anytime with the Vue Component Fundamentals with the Composition API course.

If you want to keep going though, you'll need to dive into some of our premium courses. Usually these are available for a monthly rate of $25 but during the free weekend, you can access them all for free! Keep up the momentum by watching:

Vue Component Design: Master Scalable Vue.js Patterns

In this course, learn repeatable patterns for robust and maintainable Vue.js components. From patterns like slot props and the branching component pattern, to advanced patterns like tightly coupled components with provide/inject, this course is a must-watch.

Vue Composables: How to Craft Reusable Stateful Logic

In this course, learn what a composable is, how to use them, and even how to build your own with a hands-on walkthrough. Composables are key to building logic that's easy to apply in different parts of your application and keep codebases DRY.

As you build a useCycleList composable from scratch, you'll learn best practices for building composables with flexible and type-safe API's that are a breeze to use across your application's components.

Vue.js Transitions and Animations

In this course, give your Vue.js applications some flair with transitions and animations. You'll learn how to use Vue's built-in transition system for smoothly hiding and showing elements as well as working with lists. You'll also learn about some 3rd party libraries for more advanced transitions and animations that are simple to use.

The Vue.js Master Class 2024 Edition

In this course, build a production-ready Vue.js application from the ground up with features like authentication, routing, and database integration, and more. This is our signature course and by far the most popular on the platform (and in the community!). During the free weekend, you can watch it in it's entirety for FREE and build a task management system that:

Going from 0 to a proficient Vue developer has never been cheaper or easier.

Leveling Up for Experienced Developers

Already have some experience with Vue? You're in luck! We've got plenty of courses for you too. Some of our most popular ones include:

Personally, I'd also recommend checking out these more advanced courses. While you could say they cover some more "niche" topics, I put a lot of work into making them practical and very applicable to real-world scenarios. (You'll probably also notice, I'm a big fan of Nuxt these days!)

Nuxt Auth Utils: Secure, Simple, and Flexible Logins Learn how to build social, password/email, and passkey logins in Nuxt.

Nuxt UI: Build a Dashboard Template Currently WIP but with about 50% published, this course is making me fall in love with Nuxt UI ❤️.It's such a pleasure to use!

The Complete Guide to Data Fetching in Nuxt Not just the basics of how to fetch data with useFetch and useAsyncData but a DEEP dive into caching, blocking vs non-blocking requests, parallel data fetching, custom data serializers, and more.



How the Free Weekend Works

Event dates: 8–9 November 2025 (48-hour window)

During that weekend you get unlimited access to all Vue + Nuxt courses — yes, including premium ones!

No cost, no payment details required. It's really that simple.

Ideal strategy: pick a few courses of our always free courses ahead of time to get a head start, then follow up during the free weekened with more advanced courses. Need a step by step guide? Checkout our learning paths to guide you through which courses to watch.

How to Get the Most Out of the Free Weekend

Prep ahead: Clear your schedule for some focused learning hours across the weekend.

Set goals: Pick 3-5 courses you want to finish, or plan on watching as much as possible of the Master Class.

Start with fundamentals if you’re newer (e.g., the Fundamentals course above), then move to a flagship course like The Master Class.

Take notes and defintely build along! This is a signature part of the Vue School experience. We promote building as much as possible while you learn to reinforce knowledge.

More advanced? Bookmark advanced topics you want to dive into later (e.g., Pinia, Nuxt, Astro) and explore them during the free window.

After the weekend: Evaluate which courses you want to continue watching and pick the best subscription plan for you.

Why Now's a Great Time to Learn Vue

It's never been a better time to learn Vue. The ecosystem is well established and companies big and small are building with Vue.js. Getting up to speed with Vue, the Composition API, Pinia, Nuxt, and other related tools and strategies are a great way to get a competitive edge in the job market and build your own projects.

Free access means you can sample everything and decide what to continue — great for both beginners and seasoned devs looking to upskill.