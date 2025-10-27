The Right Package Manager Commands, Faster with Ni

Have you ever run
npm install in a Yarn project by mistake? Or typed
yarn add when you meant
pnpm add? Context-switching between projects with different package managers is a common source of friction for JavaScript developers.
Enter ni (pronounced "nee", I think 🤔) - a brilliant utility that automatically detects which package manager your project uses and runs the correct command. No more mental overhead, no more wrong commands, just type
ni and let it figure out the rest.
Modern JavaScript development gives us choices: npm, Yarn, pnpm, Bun, and Deno. Each has its strengths, and you'll likely encounter all of them across different projects. But each also has its own command syntax:
npm install vs
yarn vs
pnpm install vs
bun install
npm i react vs
yarn add react vs
pnpm add react vs
bun add react
npm run dev -- --port=3000 vs
yarn run dev --port=3000 vs
pnpm dev --port=3000
The cognitive overhead adds up, especially when you're juggling multiple projects in a day.
ni provides a unified interface that works across all package managers. It detects your project's package manager by looking at lock files (
package-lock.json,
yarn.lock,
pnpm-lock.yaml,
bun.lockb, or
deno.json) and automatically translates your command to the correct syntax.
Plus, it's built by Anthony Fu, the creator of Vitest, so you know it's got to be good.
Installing ni is straightforward. You can use npm:
npm i -g @antfu/ni
Or if you're on macOS, use Homebrew:
brew install ni
There's even an asdf plugin if that's your preferred tool manager.
ni - Install Dependencies
The base command replaces all the various install commands:
ni
# Automatically runs:
# npm install
# yarn install
# pnpm install
# bun install
# deno install
Adding a package? Just pass the package name:
ni vite
# Automatically runs:
# npm i vite
# yarn add vite
# pnpm add vite
# bun add vite
# deno add vite
Dev dependencies work as expected:
ni @types/node -D
# Automatically runs the appropriate command for dev dependencies
Global installs use the
-g flag:
ni -g eslint
# Uses your configured global agent (npm by default)
Production installs (omitting dev dependencies):
ni -P
# npm i --omit=dev
# yarn install --production
# pnpm i --production
# bun install --production
Frozen/locked installs for CI:
ni --frozen
# npm ci
# yarn install --frozen-lockfile (Yarn 1)
# yarn install --immutable (Yarn Berry)
# pnpm install --frozen-lockfile
# bun install --frozen-lockfile
nr - Run Scripts
Running scripts is one of the most frequent tasks, and
nr makes it effortless:
nr dev --port=3000
# npm run dev -- --port=3000
# yarn run dev --port=3000
# pnpm run dev --port=3000
# bun run dev --port=3000
# deno task dev --port=3000
Without any arguments,
nr becomes interactive:
nr
# Shows a list of available scripts to choose from
Rerun your last command with a dash:
nr -
# Reruns the last command you executed
For monorepos, you can interactively select the package and script:
nr -p
# Interactively select package and script to run
Pro tip:
nr even supports shell completion! Add it to your shell config:
# Bash
nr --completion-bash >> ~/.bashrc
# Zsh
mkdir -p ~/.zim/custom/ni-completions
nr --completion-zsh > ~/.zim/custom/ni-completions/_ni
echo "zmodule $HOME/.zim/custom/ni-completions --fpath ." >> ~/.zimrc
zimfw install
nlx - Execute Packages
Need to run a package without installing it? `nlx has you covered:
nlx vitest
# npx vitest
# yarn dlx vitest
# pnpm dlx vitest
# bunx vitest
# deno run npm:vitest
This is perfect for trying out CLI tools or running one-off commands.
nun - Uninstall Packages
Removing packages is just as intuitive:
nun webpack
# npm uninstall webpack
# yarn remove webpack
# pnpm remove webpack
# bun remove webpack
# deno remove webpack
Run
nun without arguments for an interactive uninstall menu:
nun
# Interactively select packages to remove
There are still more commands to explore so head over to the GitHub repository to read the complate documentation.
The magic behind
ni is elegantly simple: it looks for lock files in your project directory. When you run a command,
ni:
yarn.lock,
pnpm-lock.yaml,
package-lock.json,
bun.lockb, or
deno.json
packageManager field in
package.json)
This lock-file-first approach makes sense because you should be using lock files anyway (and you definitely should in production environments).
ni in new projects
Even if you're not sure which package manager you'll use, install dependencies from the start with
ni. It will prompt you to choose, creating the appropriate lock file.
nr for all script running
The interactive script selection is incredibly handy when you can't remember exact script names. Just type
nr and browse.
The tab completion for
nr saves time when you have many scripts. Set it up once and enjoy it forever.
When learning or debugging, use the
? flag to see what command will actually run:
ni vite ?
# Shows: npm i vite (or equivalent for your package manager)
I've got a global cursor rule setup in my own projects instructing cursor to always use
ni with some examples of how it works (just like from this article). This saves me the headache of stearing agents to use the correct command.
ni handles it
ni can support them without you changing habits
In a world where JavaScript tooling keeps evolving and fragmenting,
ni is a breath of fresh air. It's short, sweet, and too the point. It also doesn't try to replace package managers or force you into a specific choice. Instead, it elegantly solves the context-switching problem by providing a unified interface that works everywhere.
Give it a try - your future self will thank you every time you type
ni instead of reaching for
npm install... or was it
yarn? You won't need to remember anymore.
