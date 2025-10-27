The Right Package Manager Commands, Faster with Ni

Have you ever run npm install in a Yarn project by mistake? Or typed yarn add when you meant pnpm add ? Context-switching between projects with different package managers is a common source of friction for JavaScript developers.

Enter ni (pronounced "nee", I think 🤔) - a brilliant utility that automatically detects which package manager your project uses and runs the correct command. No more mental overhead, no more wrong commands, just type ni and let it figure out the rest.

The Problem: Too Many Package Managers

Modern JavaScript development gives us choices: npm, Yarn, pnpm, Bun, and Deno. Each has its strengths, and you'll likely encounter all of them across different projects. But each also has its own command syntax:

Installing dependencies: npm install vs yarn vs pnpm install vs bun install

vs vs vs Adding packages: npm i react vs yarn add react vs pnpm add react vs bun add react

vs vs vs Running scripts: npm run dev -- --port=3000 vs yarn run dev --port=3000 vs pnpm dev --port=3000

The cognitive overhead adds up, especially when you're juggling multiple projects in a day.

The Solution: One Command to Rule Them All

ni provides a unified interface that works across all package managers. It detects your project's package manager by looking at lock files ( package-lock.json , yarn.lock , pnpm-lock.yaml , bun.lockb , or deno.json ) and automatically translates your command to the correct syntax.

Plus, it's built by Anthony Fu, the creator of Vitest, so you know it's got to be good.

Installation

Installing ni is straightforward. You can use npm:

npm i -g @antfu/ni

Or if you're on macOS, use Homebrew:

brew install ni

There's even an asdf plugin if that's your preferred tool manager.

Core Commands

ni - Install Dependencies

The base command replaces all the various install commands:

ni # Automatically runs: # npm install # yarn install # pnpm install # bun install # deno install

Adding a package? Just pass the package name:

ni vite # Automatically runs: # npm i vite # yarn add vite # pnpm add vite # bun add vite # deno add vite

Dev dependencies work as expected:

ni @types/node -D # Automatically runs the appropriate command for dev dependencies

Global installs use the -g flag:

ni -g eslint # Uses your configured global agent (npm by default)

Production installs (omitting dev dependencies):

ni -P # npm i --omit=dev # yarn install --production # pnpm i --production # bun install --production

Frozen/locked installs for CI:

ni --frozen # npm ci # yarn install --frozen-lockfile (Yarn 1) # yarn install --immutable (Yarn Berry) # pnpm install --frozen-lockfile # bun install --frozen-lockfile

nr - Run Scripts

Running scripts is one of the most frequent tasks, and nr makes it effortless:

nr dev --port=3000 # npm run dev -- --port=3000 # yarn run dev --port=3000 # pnpm run dev --port=3000 # bun run dev --port=3000 # deno task dev --port=3000

Without any arguments, nr becomes interactive:



nr # Shows a list of available scripts to choose from

Rerun your last command with a dash:

nr - # Reruns the last command you executed

For monorepos, you can interactively select the package and script:



nr -p # Interactively select package and script to run

Pro tip: nr even supports shell completion! Add it to your shell config:

# Bash nr --completion-bash >> ~/.bashrc # Zsh mkdir -p ~/.zim/custom/ni-completions nr --completion-zsh > ~/.zim/custom/ni-completions/_ni echo "zmodule $HOME/.zim/custom/ni-completions --fpath ." >> ~/.zimrc zimfw install

nlx - Execute Packages

Need to run a package without installing it? `nlx has you covered:

nlx vitest # npx vitest # yarn dlx vitest # pnpm dlx vitest # bunx vitest # deno run npm:vitest

This is perfect for trying out CLI tools or running one-off commands.

nun - Uninstall Packages

Removing packages is just as intuitive:

nun webpack # npm uninstall webpack # yarn remove webpack # pnpm remove webpack # bun remove webpack # deno remove webpack

Run nun without arguments for an interactive uninstall menu:

nun # Interactively select packages to remove

Plus more!

There are still more commands to explore so head over to the GitHub repository to read the complate documentation.

How It Works

The magic behind ni is elegantly simple: it looks for lock files in your project directory. When you run a command, ni :

Scans for yarn.lock , pnpm-lock.yaml , package-lock.json , bun.lockb , or deno.json Determines which package manager you're using (or checks the packageManager field in package.json ) Translates your command to the appropriate package manager syntax Executes the command

This lock-file-first approach makes sense because you should be using lock files anyway (and you definitely should in production environments).

Practical Tips for Using Ni

1. Start with ni in new projects

Even if you're not sure which package manager you'll use, install dependencies from the start with ni . It will prompt you to choose, creating the appropriate lock file.

2. Use nr for all script running

The interactive script selection is incredibly handy when you can't remember exact script names. Just type nr and browse.

3. Add shell completion

The tab completion for nr saves time when you have many scripts. Set it up once and enjoy it forever.

4. Leverage the preview flag

When learning or debugging, use the ? flag to see what command will actually run:

ni vite ? # Shows: npm i vite (or equivalent for your package manager)

5. Tell your AI Agents about Ni

I've got a global cursor rule setup in my own projects instructing cursor to always use ni with some examples of how it works (just like from this article). This saves me the headache of stearing agents to use the correct command.

Why You Should Use Ni

Reduced cognitive load: Stop thinking about which package manager commands to use Fewer mistakes: No more running the wrong package manager command Faster onboarding: New team members don't need to know which package manager you use Better for monorepos: When different packages use different managers, ni handles it Future-proof: As new package managers emerge, ni can support them without you changing habits

Conclusion

In a world where JavaScript tooling keeps evolving and fragmenting, ni is a breath of fresh air. It's short, sweet, and too the point. It also doesn't try to replace package managers or force you into a specific choice. Instead, it elegantly solves the context-switching problem by providing a unified interface that works everywhere.