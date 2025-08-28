Accessible Alerts, Dialogs, and Alert Dialogs with ShadCN Vue

Let’s talk about alerts, dialogs, and alert dialogs with ShadCN-Vue. When are they useful? How do you use them? And what about accessibility?
Before we install and code, it's important to understand the intended purpose of each UI primitive. Although they may look similar visually, they have different semantics and different accessibility expectations.
confirm() and must include at least one focusable control. It typically has role="alertdialog" and uses aria-labelledby and aria-describedby to label and describe the dialog.
These distinctions are important not only for user experience but for accessibility. Screen readers and keyboard users rely on semantics like
role="alert" or
role="alertdialog" as well as correct focus management to interact confidently with your application.
The ShadCN Vue approach encourages installing component files directly into your source. The workflow goes like this:
npx shadcn-vue@latest add button
<script setup lang="ts">
import { Button } from "@/components/ui/button"
</script>
<template>
<Button>Button</Button>
</template>
An alert is typically used for transient messages that you want screen readers to announce immediately when they appear. ShadCN Vue provides styled, accessible alert components that follow this pattern. The key semantic element is
role="alert" applied to the element that contains the message.
When building an alert, keep these rules in mind:
<script setup lang="ts">
import { Rocket } from "lucide-vue-next"
import { Alert, AlertDescription, AlertTitle } from "@/components/ui/alert"
</script>
<template>
<Alert>
<Rocket class="h-4 w-4" />
<AlertTitle>Heads up!</AlertTitle>
<AlertDescription>
You can add components to your app using the cli.
</AlertDescription>
</Alert>
</template>
<div
class="relative w-full ..."
role="alert"
>
<svg .../>
<h5 class="mb-1 font-medium ...">Heads up!</h5>
<div class="text-sm">
You can add components to your app using the cli.
</div>
</div>
The important bit is the
role="alert" — this causes screen readers to announce the message when it appears. The ShadCN Vue alert component will render this role for you if you use the supplied components from the library.
An alert dialog is a modal that requires an explicit response — such as confirming a destructive action or canceling. In ShadCN Vue, an alert dialog is broken into composable subcomponents that you assemble: trigger, content, header, title, description, and actions. The components handle focus management, keyboard handling (Escape to close), and aria attributes out of the box.
Key behaviors to expect from a well-built alert dialog component that comes standard with Shadcn Vue:
role="alertdialog" and uses
aria-labelledby and
aria-describedby for labeling and description.
Here's a high-level example of how the alert dialog pieces fit together.
<script setup lang="ts">
import {
AlertDialog,
AlertDialogAction,
AlertDialogCancel,
AlertDialogContent,
AlertDialogDescription,
AlertDialogFooter,
AlertDialogHeader,
AlertDialogTitle,
AlertDialogTrigger,
} from "@/components/ui/alert-dialog"
import { Button } from "@/components/ui/button"
</script>
<template>
<AlertDialog>
<AlertDialogTrigger as-child>
<Button variant="outline">
Show Dialog
</Button>
</AlertDialogTrigger>
<AlertDialogContent>
<AlertDialogHeader>
<AlertDialogTitle>Are you absolutely sure?</AlertDialogTitle>
<AlertDialogDescription>
This action cannot be undone. This will permanently delete your
account and remove your data from our servers.
</AlertDialogDescription>
</AlertDialogHeader>
<AlertDialogFooter>
<AlertDialogCancel>Cancel</AlertDialogCancel>
<AlertDialogAction>Continue</AlertDialogAction>
</AlertDialogFooter>
</AlertDialogContent>
</AlertDialog>
</template>
Notice the use of
as-child in many ShadCN Vue components — it allows the library to forward props and behaviors to whatever element you render (a button, link, or custom component), while keeping the styling and accessibility intact.
By default the alert dialog components trigger a close when the action or cancel button is clicked. But ShadCN Vue components are flexible: you can attach event listeners to run custom logic on cancel or continue. You can also control the dialog's open state from outside the component using a bound state variable.
In Vue 3 using the Composition API, you'd typically create a
ref and bind it to a named v-model property like
open on the dialog. This gives you programmatic control and lets you open the dialog from code, persist state between renders, or perform side-effects when the dialog opens or closes.
<script setup>
import { ref } from "vue";
const open = ref(false);
function handleCancel() {
// run cancel logic
// (and no need to manually close, the component handles that for you)
}
</script>
<template>
<AlertDialog v-model:open="open">
...
<AlertDialogCancel @click="handleCancel">Cancel</AlertDialogCancel>
</AlertDialog>
</template>
If you set
open.value = true before the page renders, the dialog will mount in the open state. If you prefer the dialog to manage its own state, omit v-model and let the component handle its internal state.
Accessibility is at the heart of these components. Merely adding
role="alertdialog" or
role="alert" is not enough. You also need proper labeling and keyboard focus management. Here are the critical attributes and behaviors that make these components accessible:
role="alert" for alerts,
role="alertdialog" for alert dialogs, and
role="dialog" for general-purpose dialogs.
<h2> or a dialog title component).
The ShadCN Vue components implement these attributes and behaviors for you, so when you copy the component usage from their docs or the course material, you're getting the accessibility features out-of-the-box.
The regular dialog component shares many characteristics with the alert dialog but is intended for broader use cases. Use it for:
Dialog components usually have
role="dialog", and you should include
DialogTitle and
DialogDescription subcomponents (or elements with corresponding IDs) so
aria-labelledby and
aria-describedby are properly filled.
<script setup lang="ts">
import { Button } from "@/components/ui/button"
import {
Dialog,
DialogContent,
DialogDescription,
DialogFooter,
DialogHeader,
DialogTitle,
DialogTrigger,
} from "@/components/ui/dialog"
import { Input } from "@/components/ui/input"
import { Label } from "@/components/ui/label"
</script>
<template>
<Dialog>
<DialogTrigger as-child>
<Button variant="outline">
Edit Profile
</Button>
</DialogTrigger>
<DialogContent class="sm:max-w-[425px]">
<DialogHeader>
<DialogTitle>Edit profile</DialogTitle>
<DialogDescription>
Make changes to your profile here. Click save when you're done.
</DialogDescription>
</DialogHeader>
<div>The main content here</div>
<DialogFooter>
<Button type="submit">
Save changes
</Button>
</DialogFooter>
</DialogContent>
</Dialog>
</template>
Because dialogs can contain lengthy content, ShadCN's dialog component supports scrolling within the dialog content area. You can even configure the dialog so the entire content area scrolls (useful for long forms or documents).
The ShadCN Vue course repository contains an example image gallery that uses the
Dialog component. You can review the code for this Dialog specific use case and modify for your own use if you’d like!
This example demonstrates a practical use of the
Dialog component: each gallery card is a dialog trigger (using
as-child), and the dialog content contains title, description, and an image preview. The component composition keeps markup readable and accessible.
Deciding which component to use is easy if you follow a few simple rules:
as-child prop is very useful: it lets you render your own element (like a card or a custom button) while inheriting the trigger behavior. Use it consistently to keep your markup semantic.
Alerts, alert dialogs, and dialogs are powerful UI primitives that, when used correctly, make your applications more communicative and accessible. ShadCN Vue provides composable, accessible components so you don't have to implement these behaviors from scratch.
