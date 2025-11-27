VueSchool Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect moment to elevate your front-end skills or upgrade your dev toolkit without stretching the budget. We’ve gathered a few limited-time deals on tools, courses, and resources that can help accelerate your growth as a developer at a fraction of the usual cost.
VueSchool - Everything Forever Deal at 80% OFF
This is the Vue ecosystem Black Friday deal you should not skip. This Black Friday, Vue School shipped a bundle that their CEO called “ridiculously generous” and for once that description checks out. It’s the “Everything Forever” deal, and it gives you lifetime access to the full Vue and Nuxt learning ecosystem… the kind of knowledge most engineers spend years collecting the hard way.
Here’s what’s inside:
Altogether, it’s more than $4,200 worth of engineering education, available for $750 this Black Friday 🤯
Get offer: https://vueschool.io/sales/blackfriday?utm_source=bfpost&utm_medium=vuejsdevelopers&utm_campaign=vs_bf2025_bfr
Certificates.dev - Vue, React, Angular, Nuxt, and JS Certifications now 60% OFF + free bonuses
Earn a recognised frontend certification for 60% OFF. Vue.js and Nuxt offer the only official certifications endorsed by Evan You and Sébastien Chopin. React, Angular, and JavaScript certifications are built with review from Microsoft MVPs, Google Developer Experts, and top industry experts.
More than 7500 certifications have already been earned by developers across 680+ companies, including Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, and Samsung. If you want to validate your frontend skills with a recognised and hands-on exam, Black Friday is the time to do it. But hurry, the offers end soon.
Get offer: https://certificates.dev?utm_source=bfpost&utm_medium=vuejsdevelopers&utm_campaign=cert_bf2025_bf
AI-Driven Development Masterclass - Improve your AI workflows at 45% OFF
AI-Driven Development (AIDD) Masterclass was built to teach you techniques you can actually use day to day, such as tests that follow your coding style, agents that help with reviews and small fixes, and RAG setups that read your actual repos instead of guessing.
The Black Friday Super Early Bird is open with 45% off on all plans. The material is straightforward and focused on real AI workflows you can copy into your own projects. You also get partner bonuses for free and a 30-day money back guarantee. If you want AI that holds up in production, this is a good moment to get it.
React PDF and Vue PDF Viewer - Up to 40% OFF
React PDF is a React 18/19 + Next.js-ready PDF viewer, offering customizable UI, search, thumbnails, and smooth rendering optimized for large documents.
30% OFF Developer / 40% OFF Organization (auto-applied) during 17 Nov – 1 Dec.
Get offer (https://www.react-pdf.dev/?utm_source=vueschool)
Vue PDF Viewer is a Vue 3 + Nuxt-ready PDF viewer with advanced tooling like annotations, theming, responsive layouts, and programmatic control designed for production apps.
30% OFF Viewer / 40% OFF Viewer+Annotation (auto-applied) during 17 Nov – 1 Dec.
Wrappixel - Up to 95% OFF
Wrappixel - 95% OFF on the All Access Pass or 50% on any Admin Template
Stop Coding from Scratch. Start building your admin panels & websites faster with WrapPixel's well-coded & production-ready admin dashboard templates.It comes in different frontend frameworks like React, Angular, Vue, Next.js, Tailwind & Nuxt.js.
Start building your admin panels & websites faster with WrapPixel's well-coded & production-ready admin dashboard templates. It comes in different frontend frameworks like React, Angular, Vue, Next.js, Tailwind & Nuxt.
Get offer https://www.wrappixel.com
Shadcn UI Components, Blocks & Themes - 30% OFF
Shadcn/studio is offering an exclusive 30% OFF sitewide — for a limited time only! Use the promo code BFCM30SS at checkout and supercharge your next project with modern, production-ready Shadcn components and tools.
Explore 1,000+ shadcn/studio components, 550+ UI blocks, and the powerful AI Theme Generator — all designed to help you build sleek, customizable React + Tailwind projects effortlessly.
Create anything from SaaS dashboards and landing pages to modern web apps — all powered by shadcn/studio. Deal Duration: Nov 24 – Dec 1, 2025
Get offer https://shadcnstudio.com/
Fullpage.js - 60% OFF
FullPage.js is offering up to 60% discount during Black Friday. This popular JavaScript library enables the creation of stunning fullscreen scrolling websites (also known as single page websites or one page sites). The library provides an easy way to create fullscreen scrolling websites that work on all devices.
VueJS Amsterdam - Discounted Tickets during Cyber Week
Join The Most Special & Largest Vue Conference in the World.
Buy now to:
Cyberweek offer ends on Friday, 5 December.
Get offer: https://vuejs.amsterdam/
DeployHQ - Deploy with zero downtime and 50% OFF
DeployHQ makes deployment effortless for developers and teams. With just a few clicks, you can automate your deployments, roll out changes safely, and ship faster with Zero Downtime, Auto Deploy, Turbo Deploy, and AI-powered optimizations for your workflows. During 25 NOV – 2 DEC they offer 50% OFF for 3 months
Sign up for a new DeployHQ account during the offer period — your discount is automatically applied at checkout.
Get offer: https://deployhq.com/
Angular Academy
Angular Academy is a provider of World-class instructor-led Angular Training Courses. Their
intensive workshops for professional web developers, available as public classes or corporate training, teach Signals, NgRx, architecture, unit testing, and performance optimization.
Get 30% OFF with promo code: BLACKFRIDAY. Available until Nov 28.
Get offer: https://angular.ac
Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.
More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!
Business ServicesRemote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit
Connect with usAbout UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature
© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.