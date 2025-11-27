VueSchool Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect moment to elevate your front-end skills or upgrade your dev toolkit without stretching the budget. We’ve gathered a few limited-time deals on tools, courses, and resources that can help accelerate your growth as a developer at a fraction of the usual cost.

VueSchool - Everything Forever Deal at 80% OFF

This is the Vue ecosystem Black Friday deal you should not skip. This Black Friday, Vue School shipped a bundle that their CEO called “ridiculously generous” and for once that description checks out. It’s the “Everything Forever” deal, and it gives you lifetime access to the full Vue and Nuxt learning ecosystem… the kind of knowledge most engineers spend years collecting the hard way.

Here’s what’s inside:

Vue School Lifetime

Lifetime access to 1,500+ lessons across 80+ courses, giving you a permanent Vue and Nuxt engineering library you can rely on forever.

Built with Evan You and core team members. A real engineering benchmark that forces you to understand Vue at a deeper, architectural level.

A Nuxt 4 full-stack course built in collaboration with Sébastien Chopin, creator of Nuxt, showing how to architect Nuxt apps properly across routing, data, auth and SSR.

State management patterns directly from Eduardo, the creator of Pinia. Typed, predictable, testable, SSR-safe… even when your product complexity spikes.

Giving you a full year of advanced, live, engineer-led workshops — the closest thing to ongoing mentorship inside the Vue and Nuxt ecosystem.

7+ courses showing how to use AI to think faster, design better systems, and tackle architecture instead of boilerplate.

Altogether, it’s more than $4,200 worth of engineering education, available for $750 this Black Friday 🤯

Certificates.dev - Vue, React, Angular, Nuxt, and JS Certifications now 60% OFF + free bonuses



Earn a recognised frontend certification for 60% OFF. Vue.js and Nuxt offer the only official certifications endorsed by Evan You and Sébastien Chopin. React, Angular, and JavaScript certifications are built with review from Microsoft MVPs, Google Developer Experts, and top industry experts.

More than 7500 certifications have already been earned by developers across 680+ companies, including Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, and Samsung. If you want to validate your frontend skills with a recognised and hands-on exam, Black Friday is the time to do it. But hurry, the offers end soon.

AI-Driven Development Masterclass - Improve your AI workflows at 45% OFF



AI-Driven Development (AIDD) Masterclass was built to teach you techniques you can actually use day to day, such as tests that follow your coding style, agents that help with reviews and small fixes, and RAG setups that read your actual repos instead of guessing.

The Black Friday Super Early Bird is open with 45% off on all plans. The material is straightforward and focused on real AI workflows you can copy into your own projects. You also get partner bonuses for free and a 30-day money back guarantee. If you want AI that holds up in production, this is a good moment to get it.

React PDF and Vue PDF Viewer - Up to 40% OFF



React PDF is a React 18/19 + Next.js-ready PDF viewer, offering customizable UI, search, thumbnails, and smooth rendering optimized for large documents.

30% OFF Developer / 40% OFF Organization (auto-applied) during 17 Nov – 1 Dec.

Get offer (https://www.react-pdf.dev/?utm_source=vueschool)

Vue PDF Viewer is a Vue 3 + Nuxt-ready PDF viewer with advanced tooling like annotations, theming, responsive layouts, and programmatic control designed for production apps.

30% OFF Viewer / 40% OFF Viewer+Annotation (auto-applied) during 17 Nov – 1 Dec.

Get offer https://www.vue-pdf-viewer.dev/?utm_source=vueschool

Wrappixel - Up to 95% OFF



Stop Coding from Scratch. Start building your admin panels & websites faster with WrapPixel's well-coded & production-ready admin dashboard templates.It comes in different frontend frameworks like React, Angular, Vue, Next.js, Tailwind & Nuxt.js.

Start building your admin panels & websites faster with WrapPixel's well-coded & production-ready admin dashboard templates. It comes in different frontend frameworks like React, Angular, Vue, Next.js, Tailwind & Nuxt.

Get offer https://www.wrappixel.com

Shadcn UI Components, Blocks & Themes - 30% OFF



Shadcn/studio is offering an exclusive 30% OFF sitewide — for a limited time only! Use the promo code BFCM30SS at checkout and supercharge your next project with modern, production-ready Shadcn components and tools.

Explore 1,000+ shadcn/studio components, 550+ UI blocks, and the powerful AI Theme Generator — all designed to help you build sleek, customizable React + Tailwind projects effortlessly.

Create anything from SaaS dashboards and landing pages to modern web apps — all powered by shadcn/studio. Deal Duration: Nov 24 – Dec 1, 2025

Get offer https://shadcnstudio.com/

Fullpage.js - 60% OFF



FullPage.js is offering up to 60% discount during Black Friday. This popular JavaScript library enables the creation of stunning fullscreen scrolling websites (also known as single page websites or one page sites). The library provides an easy way to create fullscreen scrolling websites that work on all devices.

Get offer https://alvarotrigo.com/fullPage/black-friday

VueJS Amsterdam - Discounted Tickets during Cyber Week



Join The Most Special & Largest Vue Conference in the World.

Buy now to:

Win Seats at the Exclusive Speaker Dinner.

Get € 50 discount for 2+ ticket buyers, only during Cyberweek!

Upgrade your ticket with a 2-day ticket for JSWorld Conference at only €99, taking place on 7-8 May 2026.

Cyberweek offer ends on Friday, 5 December.

DeployHQ - Deploy with zero downtime and 50% OFF



DeployHQ makes deployment effortless for developers and teams. With just a few clicks, you can automate your deployments, roll out changes safely, and ship faster with Zero Downtime, Auto Deploy, Turbo Deploy, and AI-powered optimizations for your workflows. During 25 NOV – 2 DEC they offer 50% OFF for 3 months

Sign up for a new DeployHQ account during the offer period — your discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Angular Academy

Angular Academy is a provider of World-class instructor-led Angular Training Courses. Their

intensive workshops for professional web developers, available as public classes or corporate training, teach Signals, NgRx, architecture, unit testing, and performance optimization.