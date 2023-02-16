Vue School
Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly

Daniel is the lead instructor at Vue School and enjoys helping other developers reach their full potential. He has 10+ years of developer experience using technologies including Vue.js, Nuxt.js, and Laravel.
State of the Vuenion 2023: A Recap of Evan You's Address at Vue.js Amsterdam 2023

State of the Vuenion 2023: A Recap of Evan You’s Address at Vue.js Amsterdam 2023

Evan You, creator of Vue.js, addressed a sold out audience at Vue.js Amsterdam 2023. Topics included: a 2023 roadmap, v3 adoption, vapor mode,and more!
How Do I Drag and Drop in Vue?

How Do I Drag and Drop in Vue?

Learn to make a drag and drop interface to manipulate array data in Vue.js. Drag to sort array or drag elements between different arrays.
Updated January 18th 2023
How to Build Feature Rich Forms in Vue.js

How to Build Feature Rich Forms in Vue.js

Build feature-rich forms for Vue applications with validation, submission states, i18n, and more with FormKit's simple but flexible API.
Updated December 14th 2022
What is changing for Vuejs developers in 2023

What is changing for Vuejs developers in 2023

2022 saw some major changes in the Vue.js ecosystem from Vue 3 becoming the new default Vue version, to development environments pivoting to Vite, to a stable release of Nuxt 3. What do all these changes, and others, mean for Vue.js devs in 2023?
Updated December 5th 2022
What I Learned from Teaching Vue

What I Learned from Teaching Vue

Hey everybody! Daniel Kelly here. If you’re reading this article then you probably know me as the teacher of many Vue School courses. I’ve been doing this for almost 2 years now and love the chance to share knowledge and by extension of that, opportunities to students like you!
Updated November 30th 2022
Nuxt Rendering Modes and Hybrid Rendering

Nuxt Rendering Modes and Hybrid Rendering

Explore Nuxt Rendering Modes like SSG, SSR, SPA, and ISG. Learn hybrid rendering in Nuxt for ultimate flexibility per route.
Updated October 25th 2022
How to Package and Distribute a Vue.js 3 Plugin on NPM

How to Package and Distribute a Vue.js 3 Plugin on NPM

Learn how to package and distribute a Vue.js 3 plugin on NPM. Use Vite to build it and vue-tsc to generate types for optimal DX.
Updated October 19th 2022
How to Create a Vue.js 3 Tool Tip Plugin

How to Create a Vue.js 3 Tool Tip Plugin

What is a Vue.js Plugin and how can you create one for yourself? Find out how as we build a Tool Tip plugin together for Vue.js 3.
Updated September 28th 2022
Global State Management with Pinia In Nuxt 3

Global State Management with Pinia In Nuxt 3

Should you use Pinia for global state management with Nuxt 3? We think so! In this article, find out how and why use Pinia stores.
Updated September 13th 2022
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort
IN PROGRESS
FREE

ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort

28 min| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Master ShadCN Vue—modern Vue components built with Tailwind. Learn UI building blocks, theming, forms, dialogs, tables, and more.

Intermediate
