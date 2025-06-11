Vue School
Daniel is the lead instructor at Vue School and enjoys helping other developers reach their full potential. He has 10+ years of developer experience using technologies including Vue.js, Nuxt.js, and Laravel.
Send Real-Time Events from Browser to Vite Dev Server

Use import.meta.hot.send() to send real time events. Build powerful devtools, enhance debugging, and enable two-way communication with Vite!
GitHub Login in Under 10 Mins with Nuxt Auth Utils

Learn how to quickly integrate GitHub authentication into your Nuxt 3 application using the Nuxt Auth Utils module. Covers setup, server routes, and useUserSession composable.
Updated June 5th 2025
A Custom Opinionated Event Handler for Nuxt API Endpoints with Guards And Validation Support

Nuxt API endpoints are extremely useful! Boost your productivity with some handy conventions. Learn to create custom event handlers, advanced validation techniques with zod, and endpoints protection with guards.
Updated May 29th 2025
10 Tips for Well-Designed Vue Components

Master modern Vue development with these 10 tips for creating well-designed components using the Composition API and TypeScript. Learn practical patterns for type-safe, maintainable, and flexible components that will elevate your Vue.js projects
Updated May 8th 2025
Prisma ORM with Nuxt and Supabase

Learn to build a full-stack Nuxt app with Prisma ORM and Supabase PostgreSQL. Master type-safe database operations, migrations, and API endpoints.
Updated April 22nd 2025
Making Avatars Move: AI Generated Videos with Runway in a Nuxt App

Learn how to build an AI-powered moving avatar generator using Nuxt.js (Vue) and Runway. Transform static profile pictures into animated videos with custom API endpoints with image-to-video AI.
Updated April 21st 2025
Email/Password Logins with Nuxt Auth Utils and Nuxt UI

Learn to build secure email/password authentication in Nuxt 3 with Nuxt Auth Utils & NuxtUI. Step-by-step guide for login, registration & protected routes.
Updated April 16th 2025
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) for Web Developers

Discover how the Model Context Protocol (MCP) can transform your web development workflow by connecting your IDE to Jira, Figma, databases, and more. Explore practical use cases
Updated April 15th 2025
Handling File Uploads in Nuxt with useStorage

Learn how to implement secure and flexible file uploads in your Nuxt application using the useStorage composable and Unstorage’s unified API. This step-by-step guide covers everything from validation to storage and serving files, making it easy to build a production-ready upload system.
Updated April 10th 2025
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Authoring Nuxt Layers: Build a Custom Email Layer
PREMIUM

Authoring Nuxt Layers: Build a Custom Email Layer

1 hr| lessons

Learn to build production-ready Nuxt Layers with this comprehensive course. Master reusable Vue components, server utilities, and provider-agnostic systems using a real-world email management layer. Perfect for developers building shareable Nuxt solutions across multiple projects.

Advanced
Nuxt UI: Build a Dashboard Template
IN PROGRESS
PREMIUM

Nuxt UI: Build a Dashboard Template

2 hrs| lessons
Next lesson 2025-12-02

Create beautiful, responsive & accessible web apps quickly with Nuxt UI. It’s an officially maintained library with a wealth of components ready to go!

Intermediate
