One of the biggest challenges in taking Vue.js beyond the basics, is figuring out what tools and libraries are available to extend it’s core functionality and getting hands on experience using these.

In the Building Single Page Applications workshop, you will learn how to efficiently use the powerful companion Vue libraries and plugins. In addition, you will learn what a JavaScript bundle is and how you can optimize your code to improve pageload time.

By the end of the day, you'll have a solid understanding of Single Page Applications (SPAs) and you'll be able to create fully-featured Vue applications. Furthermore, you will learn how to quickly deploy your applications to the web.

Throughout the day you will practice what you learn by working on a lot of hands-on assignments with live help from expert trainers. When you are finished, you will be ready to develop Single Page Applications with Vue.js and increase the performance and developer experience in your existing projects.

Topics

Introduction to Single Page Applications

Vue Router

Single File Components

Module Bundling

Vite

Code Splitting

Deploying Websites

Who is this for

This workshop is ideal for developers that already have the fundamental knowledge of the Vue.js framework and are looking to start building Single Page Applications fully driven by Vue.

It's also recommended for vue developers that have built a few SPAs already and want to understand the finer details of the tools and best practices.

Pre-requisites