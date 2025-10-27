What is Vite + And What Does it Mean for Vue Developers?

If you're a Vue developer, you're likely already familiar with Vite, the lightning-fast build tool that became the default for Vue 3 projects. But on October 13th, 2025, Evan You and the VoidZero team announced something that's about to transform the entire Vue development experience: Vite+.
Vite+ is a unified toolchain for JavaScript that extends Vite with a comprehensive suite of development commands. Think of it as Vite but with more commands and features. It's a drop-in upgrade that gives you everything you need to build, test, lint, format, and manage modern Vue applications without the typical configuration headaches.
Instead of juggling multiple tools and configuration files, Vue developers can now use a single, cohesive toolchain:
vite new # Scaffold projects with best practices
vite dev # Development server (existing Vite command)
vite build # Production builds (existing Vite command)
vite test # Unit testing powered by Vitest
vite lint # Lightning-fast linting with Oxlint (coming soon for Vue)
vite fmt # Code formatting with Oxfmt (like prettier)
vite lib # Bundle libraries with tsdown and Rolldown (including bundled DTS generation)
vite run # Monorepo task runner with smart caching
vite ui # GUI devtools for deep insights
Vue developers have long enjoyed Vitest for its seamless integration with Vite. With Vite+, testing becomes even more integrated:
vite test
That's it. No separate configuration, no compatibility concerns. The command includes comprehensive features like browser mode for testing Vue components in real browsers, visual regression testing for catching UI changes, and sharding for faster test execution in CI/CD pipelines.
Building a Vue component library? Managing multiple Vue apps in a workspace? Vite+ includes
vite new for scaffolding monorepos with best practices and
vite run as an intelligent task runner with sophisticated caching.
For enterprise companies with large codebases, this is a game changer for CI/CI pipeline build times and the potential for huge cost savings as the task runner automatically infers what needs to be cached without manual configuration (think Turborepo but with automated invalidation).
You can also lock your package manager version to a specific version (like pnpm 10.9.0) in package.json.
{
"packageManager": "pnpm@10.18.2"
}
Oxlint ships with 600+ ESLint-compatible rules and is up to 100× faster than ESLint. While it's not quite production ready for Vue yet, when it is large codebases will benefit from near-instant feedback:
# Lint your entire Vue project in milliseconds
vite lint
# Format with 99%+ Prettier compatibility
vite fmt
The linter supports type-aware linting and plugins written in JavaScript with an ESLint-compatible API, so your existing ESLint plugins can still work.
Publishing a Vue component library? Vite+ includes
vite lib with best practices for typesafe libraries baked in:
vite lib
This command leverages tsdown and Rolldown for bundling, with blazing-fast DTS generation via
isolatedDeclarations. No more wrestling with complex Rollup configurations or slow type generation—just fast, optimized builds for your Vue components.
The
vite ui command opens GUI devtools that provide:
This means you can easily see how your Vue components are being bundled, what's causing bundle bloat, and optimize accordingly—all in an intuitive visual interface with zero configuration.
👉 Watch Anthony Fu's ViteConf talk for more details on the devtools: ViteConf 2025 - Vite Devtools
AI adoption has also been a big consideration from the VoidZero team. They are building tooling directly into Vite+ to provide more structured and more token efficient CLI outputs to AI agents. Plus, features like forwarding browser console logs to the terminal and ensuring Vitest tests don't hang when run by agents.
Everything in Vite+ is built on a Rust-based compiler toolchain (even Vite itself is being rewritten in version 8 with Rust). For Vue developers working on large applications, this means:
Companies like Framer, Linear, Atlassian, and Shopify are already using this infrastructure in production with notable time and cost savings.
Vite+ will be free for individuals, open source projects, and small businesses. For startups and enterprises, there will be flat annual pricing and custom enterprise options.
Importantly, Vite+ is a separate, additive layer. Vite, Vitest, Rolldown, and Oxc will remain MIT-licensed open source forever. The commercial licensing supports the sustainability of these open source projects while ensuring the wider community continues to benefit.
Vite+ is targeting a public preview in early 2026. The team is currently looking for early adopters to test-drive it in production environments.
For Vue developers, this represents the next evolution in our ecosystem. We went from Vue CLI to Vite, gaining tremendous speed and simplicity. Now, with Vite+, we're getting a complete, unified toolchain that eliminates the complexity of managing multiple tools while delivering unprecedented performance.
If you're interested in early access, visit viteplus.dev.
What are your thoughts on Vite+? Are you excited about having a unified toolchain for your Vue projects? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
