Master AI-Driven Development: Free Online AIDD Day 2025

Daniel Kelly – Lead AIDD Instructor at BitterBrains

Daniel brings over a decade of experience as a developer, building real projects and open-source tools, now sharing his knowledge as the lead instructor at BitterBrains. His session, Introduction to AIDD AND How I Use Cursor to Be More Productive, gives you a hands-on peek into AI‑Driven Development. Learn agentic workflows for bug hunting, documentation, UI design, and direct app integration of AI—all with the actual tools the pros use.

Justin Schroeder – Creator of FormKit, AutoAnimate, ArrowJS

Justin, a Partner at Braid LLC and the open-source innovator behind FormKit, AutoAnimate, and ArrowJS, comes with sharp engineering chops and playful creativity. In Throw your IDE Away: CLI Agents For The Win, he challenges our reliance on editors by showcasing how CLI agents can reason across the entire codebase, integrate with CI, and run parallel workflows—all from the terminal.

Garrison Snelling – Founder of ComputeSDK

Garrison, who founded ComputeSDK and previously led teams at StackBlitz and LocalStack, focuses on building developer tools that feel smart and lightweight. His talk, Auto-Pilot AI Agents at the Right Time, guides you beyond “AI chat”—into crafting agents that deeply understand your project, onboard autonomously, integrate into CI/CD, and automate team-wide workflows.

Kent C. Dodds – Software Engineer and Educator

Kent, the creator of platforms like EpicReact.dev and TestingJavaScript.com, is also a Microsoft MVP and Google Developer Expert. In The New User Interaction Model, he frames the emergence of AI assistants—think Jarvis—as a fundamental shift. Discover the interaction paradigm of the future—and how developers can shape it.

Mostafa Said – Director of Education at BitterBrains

Mostafa leads the AIDD, Vue School, and MasteringNuxt initiatives, crafting learning that sticks. His talk, Developers vs. AI? The Data Tells a Different Story, digs into surveys and reports from 2024–2025, uncovering how much of your code is AI-generated, which careers are rising or falling, and the in-demand skills that will define the next wave of devs.

Phil Nash – Developer Relations Engineer at Langflow AI

Phil is a veteran DevRel advocate (IBM, DataStax, Sonar) now focused on AI, agents, and Model Context Protocols. His session, Build the tools your agents need, argues that prompts alone aren’t enough—you need context and tooling. He’ll introduce MCP-driven marketplaces of agent tools and how to build your own, open-source MCP servers.

Debbie O’Brien – Principal Technical PM at Microsoft

Debbie, also a Google Developer Expert and Nuxt Ambassador, specializes in Vue, Nuxt, and Playwright testing. In AI-Powered Testing and Browser Automation With Playwright MCP, she explores how AI agents can semantically navigate web pages, extract data, fill forms, generate tests—and automate the browser—using Playwright + MCP.

Benedikt Stemmildt – Agentic Software Engineering Advocate & Architect

Benedikt, with over two decades in enterprise engineering leadership and a focus on AI, brings a seasoned advocate’s perspective on agentic software engineering. During his session, he’ll discuss way to stay safe and keep your data secure when working with AI.

Vue-Centric Relevance Many speakers come from a Vue.js background and build on Vue/Nuxt techniques for AI that fit seamlessly into your current toolset. Hands-On, Future-Focused Learning Whether it’s CLI agents, autonomy-aware systems, or AI-guided workflows—these are applied lessons, not theory. Stay Ahead of the Curve Learn tooling and techniques like MCP and RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), essential for AI-forward development. Network & Grow Engage with peers, industry educators, and Vue School alumni. Some sessions feature instructors and creators you may already know.

