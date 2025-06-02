VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL

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Get access to 1085+ premium courses and explore Vue.js and 20+ related technologies PLUS get access to the new Vue.js 3 Masterclass 2024 Edition! Suitable for beginners to advanced developers. All made with 💚

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Vue.js Masterclass

Built from scratch, focused on coding a real world app using the most up-to-date technologies in the Vue.js ecosystem like the Composition API, Pinia, and more. This practical course will feature real world use cases like user authentication, app notifications, and file storage.

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Learn Vue.js and modern, cutting-edge front-end technologies from core-team members and industry experts with our premium tutorials and video courses. Dozens of in-depth courses are available right now! Designed to take you and your professional career to the next level. Our catalogue includes courses about Vue.js, Nuxt, Testing, State Management with Pinia, Advanced Form Validation, Storybook with Vue.js, Vue Router 4, Vite and many more.
New lessons are released regularly, so you can keep your knowledge of Vue.js and the ecosystem up-to-date.
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