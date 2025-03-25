The Back to School promotion is now closed

But you can still purchase a Vue School subscription on our Plans page and save up to 25%. You can also register an account and enjoy all the free course that are on offer.
Developers from major organisations learn Vue.js with us
Vue School Students

Your #1 Source of Vue.js Courses

Master Vue.js and the Ecosystem

1475
Video Lessons
74
Courses
134
Hours
New Lessons added weekly
Vue.js
Access a huge catalog of Vue.js courses to help you with anything from setting up your first Vue application to developing advanced user interfaces.
Nuxt.js
Starting with the Fundamentals of the framework we guide you from scaffolding to deploying your Nuxt.js applications.
Pinia
Pinia is the officially recommended global state management solution for modern Vue.js applications. It's intuitive API, dev tools integration, and small size make it perfect for any application.
Testing & Jest
Ready to improve your daily life by writing better tests? We’ll teach you all the testing jargon and techniques you need to know to test your Vue apps with confidence.
GraphQL
GraphQL is a query language for APIs and a runtime to execute said queries. At Vue School you will learn GraphQL and how to use it with Vue.js using Vue Apollo.
TypeScript
JavaScript is a pre-req to learning Vue.js but TypeScript is the next level for JS development. Discover the safety and improved IDE support that a type system can provide with TypeScript courses crafted especially for Vue developers.
Vitest
Learn from the fundamentals of Vitest directly from it's creator Anthony Fu.
Vite
Vite is the lightning-fast build tool created by Evan You. Learn how to use Vite to work with single file components, images, CSS, and more.
Open AI
AI plays a large role in the future of web development. Learn how to integrate with the uncontested leader of AI with a Vue.js application.
VueUse
The composition API brings about a whole new paradigm of code re-use to the Vue.js ecosystem and VueUse is the paramount example of this. Learn to use it's wealth of composables to quickly enhance your Vue apps.
FormKit
All web applications have one very interactive feature in common: Forms. FormKit is the go-to solution for all your form needs in Vue.js.
StoryBlok
Learn to use this first-class headless CMS to provide content for a Nuxt.js website.
Astro
Astro is the first framework of it's kind to focus on the "islands approach". Best of all, we can use it with Vue. Let us show you how!
Tailwind
Tailwind CSS is a highly customizable, low-level CSS framework that allows developers to create fast and responsive user interfaces without leaving their HTML.

And many more

Vue.jspiniajavascriptnuxtastrolaravelvitevitestvueusetypescriptVuetify-newopenaichartjsjamstacksentryvscodefirebaseformkitimagequil
Also Included
The Vue.js 3 Masterclass

Learn Vue and the ecosystem by building a real world application from scratch.

Loading Paths...
Sales team illustration

Looking into leveling up your business?

We help companies all around the world build Vue applications more efficiently. Do you feel your team would benefit from professional Vue training or consulting? Or perhaps you need some extra hands developing your next milestone?

We are happy to hear your business needs and figure how we can help you out. Check out our business pricing for team training or contact us for business inquires any time!

Vue School for Teams

Featured Trainers

Picture of Alex Kyriakidis
Alex Kyriakidis

Alex is an educator and consultant, core member of the Vue.js team and author of the first best-selling books on Vue.js

Picture of Debbie O’Brien
Debbie O’Brien

Head Developer Advocate at bitdev. Ex Head of Learning and Developer Advocate at Nuxt.js

Picture of Filip Rakowski
Filip Rakowski

Filip is passionate about the newest web technologies with a special love for Vue and Progressive Web Apps. Open source creator. Co-founder of Vue Storefront and author of Storefront UI.

Picture of Anthony Fu
Anthony Fu

Vue.js, Nuxt.js and Vite.js Core team member and creator of Vitest

Picture of Roman Kuba
Roman Kuba

Engineering Manager at GitLab, Testing Expert

Picture of Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly

Full Time Vue School teacher, Vue.js Expert

Picture of Bart Ledoux
Bart Ledoux

Co-Maintainer of vue-styleguidist

Picture of Lydia Hallie
Lydia Hallie

Software Engineer, Consultant, Web Instructor

Picture of Chris Fritz
Chris Fritz

Educator & Author of the official Vue.js guide

Picture of Aleksej Dix
Aleksej Dix

Head of Frontend, Husband, Vue.js organization manager, Meetup organizer, teacher, mentor

Picture of Zakaria Sahmane
Zakaria Sahmane

Lover of Frontend Development with his efforts are mostly going towards Vue and Svelte.

Picture of Nick Basile
Nick Basile

Nick is an author, consultant and educator that specializes in Laravel and Vue.js

Picture of Alexander Lichter
Alexander Lichter

Alex is a skilled full stack developer and member of the Nuxt.js core team

Picture of Felipe Flor
Felipe Flor

Software Engineer

Picture of Rolf Haug
Rolf Haug

He co-founded Vue School and is passionate about testing, performance, architecture, and the business aspects of web development.

Picture of Carlos Rufo
Carlos Rufo

Carlos is a passionate developer who loves open source and sharing his knowledge. He authored the SpaceX GraphQL API and organize GraphQL meetups in Madrid

Picture of Mikhail Kuznetcov
Mikhail Kuznetcov

Mikhail is a passionate developer who loves to share his knowledge with the world. As a team leader, public speaker, workshop organizer, teacher of JavaScript and Vue.js, he has trained developers worldwide

Picture of Maria Lamardo
Maria Lamardo

Author and maintainer of Vue 3 Accessibility Documents / Accessibility Consultant / Vue.js Community Partner/ International Speaker / Accessibility Advocate / BCABA / Community Organizer

Our users are saying

Picture of Steve Popoola
Although I was already using Vue.js professionally for a while, I decided to sign up with Vue School - and I am glad I did.

I had so many Aha! moments as I watched each video and I can say that my knowledge has skyrocketed from where it was before I joined Vue School.
Steve Popoola
Senior Developer, Telum Media
Picture of Pyae Sone
Before I joined Vue School, I found it hard to deeply understand Vuejs.

e.g how should I implement High Order Functions, Modularize the Vuex Store, Vuelidate features, Vue Config Webpack.

I really recommend to join Vue School.
Pyae Sone
Full Stack Developer
Picture of Lou Rectoret
Finally a platform to really learn vue.js that's not only for beginners!

I love how Vue School implements ES6 in real cases and how active the Slack community is. From time to time the instructors from the CORE team answering crucial questions!
Lou Rectoret
FE Architect, Trivago

FAQ

What is included in the subscription?

+

Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

+

Can I get a refund if I am not happy?

+

Do you offer services for enterprise?

+

Is there a discount for students?

+

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions