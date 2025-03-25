Learn Vue and the ecosystem by building a real world application from scratch.
We help companies all around the world build Vue applications more efficiently. Do you feel your team would benefit from professional Vue training or consulting? Or perhaps you need some extra hands developing your next milestone?
We are happy to hear your business needs and figure how we can help you out. Check out our business pricing for team training or contact us for business inquires any time!
Alex is an educator and consultant, core member of the Vue.js team and author of the first best-selling books on Vue.js
Head Developer Advocate at bitdev. Ex Head of Learning and Developer Advocate at Nuxt.js
Filip is passionate about the newest web technologies with a special love for Vue and Progressive Web Apps. Open source creator. Co-founder of Vue Storefront and author of Storefront UI.
Vue.js, Nuxt.js and Vite.js Core team member and creator of Vitest
Engineering Manager at GitLab, Testing Expert
Full Time Vue School teacher, Vue.js Expert
Co-Maintainer of vue-styleguidist
Software Engineer, Consultant, Web Instructor
Educator & Author of the official Vue.js guide
Head of Frontend, Husband, Vue.js organization manager, Meetup organizer, teacher, mentor
Lover of Frontend Development with his efforts are mostly going towards Vue and Svelte.
Nick is an author, consultant and educator that specializes in Laravel and Vue.js
Alex is a skilled full stack developer and member of the Nuxt.js core team
Software Engineer
He co-founded Vue School and is passionate about testing, performance, architecture, and the business aspects of web development.
Carlos is a passionate developer who loves open source and sharing his knowledge. He authored the SpaceX GraphQL API and organize GraphQL meetups in Madrid
Mikhail is a passionate developer who loves to share his knowledge with the world. As a team leader, public speaker, workshop organizer, teacher of JavaScript and Vue.js, he has trained developers worldwide
Author and maintainer of Vue 3 Accessibility Documents / Accessibility Consultant / Vue.js Community Partner/ International Speaker / Accessibility Advocate / BCABA / Community Organizer
Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.
More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!
Business ServicesRemote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit
Connect with usAbout UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature
© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.