Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkitCrowdFunding
LoginCreate account

Level up your team with an intensive onsite workshop from Vue School

Elevate your team's skills collectively through Vue School training. Establish a common baseline on development topics that are important to your business outcomes.

Workshop illustration

Vue School Workshop

A typical Vue School workshop is intense, challenging, and fun. With theory, exercises, and group discussions, we tackle the requested topic and work to transform your development team to ultimately build and ship better products fast, and with fewer bugs.

Our workshops are carefully structured to cover the most critical areas in order to succeed with the chosen topic. In addition to the "need to know" info, we cover best practices, common gotchas, and edge cases.

Your team has unlimited access to our top trainers during the workshop and can ask questions about the real-World challenges they face in their work.

In-person training, anywhere in the world
In-person training, anywhere in the world
No matter where you're located, we'll come to your office (or desired location) to train your team.
No group is too large or too small
No group is too large or too small
We work with both small and large groups. If you have special requirements, please do contact us.
Structured education, designed for success
Structured education, designed for success
While developers are good at educating themselves, it takes experience to learn common gotchas and best practices.
Common baseline and understanding
Common baseline and understanding
Having a team that went through the same structured training is invaluable and speeds up the development.
Hands on exercises
Hands on exercises
We believe in practicing what you learn. Our workshops are filled with real-world exercises and exercises to solve real-world problems.
Speed up your research and reduce your cost
Speed up your research and reduce your cost
Accelerate the learning of your entire team and reduce potential misunderstandings.

Upcoming public workshops

Austin, TX
Testing JavaScript and Vue.js applications
Austin Convention Center
500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
March 5th 2020 08:00
Amsterdam
Vue 3 and Composition API
Amsterdam RAI
Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Nederlands
June 4th 2020 09:00
Coming Soon

Available topics

Image of Vue.js Fundamentals

Vue.js Fundamentals

In this workshop, we teach you the fundamentals of Vue.js and the Vue Ecosystem. Perfect if you are switching tech stack or have clients that ask for Vue.js projects. Learn about Single File Components, communication between components, the reactivity system, organization, workflow tips, and so much more.
Image of State management with Vuex

State management with Vuex

Master how to scale your Vue.js applications with Vuex - the official state management library and pattern. Learn the one-way-data-flow pattern and best practices that large scale Vue.js applications require.
Trending
Image of Testing JavaScript and Vue.js applications

Testing JavaScript and Vue.js applications

Learn all there is to know about unit testing Vue.js applications. We start with essentials topics, like what unit testing is, what features/code you should write tests for, and the fundamentals of the testing framework developed by Facebook, called Jest. We then move to the advanced topics and testing components with Vue Test Utils.

Workshop Structure

Workshop structure

Our workshops consist of one or more days of in-person training. Our workshops dive much deeper than any of our video courses, so even if your staff has already gone through our whole library, they'll still gain a lot of value.

Each day is divided into modules. Where each module has both theory and exercises, followed up with extensive Q&A sessions to ensure everyone is up-to-speed.

Unless otherwise agreed upon, there will be two teachers in the workshop. This ensures a good teacher to attendee ratio and makes sure that the attendees get the attention and support they need during our exercises.

Your team has unlimited access to our trainers during the workshop. We often discuss code and challenges from the attendee's projects and work.

Pricing

Exclusive Workshop
Bullet icon
Level up your team and establish a common baseline
Bullet icon
Prepare for the future, increase productivity and avoid common pitfalls
Bullet icon
Structured learning curated by industry experts
Bullet icon
Unlimited access to our expert trainers during the workshop

Tailor Made For Your Needs

Please let us know which topics you're interested in and how we can take your team to the next level.

Access to Vue School learning platform
Access to Vue School learning platform
Hands-on training
Hands-on training
Unlimited Knowledge
Unlimited Knowledge
Sweden

Vue.js Fundamentals

Conference photo
What are you waiting for?
Let us elevate your team to the next level

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions