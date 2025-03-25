Level up your team with an intensive onsite workshop from Vue School

Elevate your team's skills collectively through Vue School training. Establish a common baseline on development topics that are important to your business outcomes.
A typical Vue School workshop is intense, challenging, and fun. With theory, exercises, and group discussions, we tackle the requested topic and work to transform your development team to ultimately build and ship better products fast, and with fewer bugs.
Our workshops are carefully structured to cover the most critical areas in order to succeed with the chosen topic. In addition to the "need to know" info, we cover best practices, common gotchas, and edge cases.
Your team has unlimited access to our top trainers during the workshop and can ask questions about the real-World challenges they face in their work.
Our workshops consist of one or more days of in-person training. Our workshops dive much deeper than any of our video courses, so even if your staff has already gone through our whole library, they'll still gain a lot of value.
Each day is divided into modules. Where each module has both theory and exercises, followed up with extensive Q&A sessions to ensure everyone is up-to-speed.
Unless otherwise agreed upon, there will be two teachers in the workshop. This ensures a good teacher to attendee ratio and makes sure that the attendees get the attention and support they need during our exercises.
Your team has unlimited access to our trainers during the workshop. We often discuss code and challenges from the attendee's projects and work.
Please let us know which topics you're interested in and how we can take your team to the next level.
Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.
More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!
