Level up your team with an intensive onsite workshop from Vue School

A typical Vue School workshop is intense, challenging, and fun. With theory, exercises, and group discussions, we tackle the requested topic and work to transform your development team to ultimately build and ship better products fast, and with fewer bugs.

Our workshops are carefully structured to cover the most critical areas in order to succeed with the chosen topic. In addition to the "need to know" info, we cover best practices, common gotchas, and edge cases.

Your team has unlimited access to our top trainers during the workshop and can ask questions about the real-World challenges they face in their work.