Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkit
LoginCreate account
Home / Blog / Shadid Haque
Shadid Haque

Shadid Haque

Shadid is a software craftsman, open-source contributor, with a passion for web application development. He's been working as a software engineer for the past 5 years in Toronto, Canada. He loves everything JavaScript. Currently working with Vue, React, and Graphql.
How to Use Vue Router: A Complete Tutorial

How to Use Vue Router: A Complete Tutorial

Learn how to use Vue Router 4 with Vue.js 3 in this complete Vue Router guide. Master smooth navigation in your Vue apps.
Where to start when selecting a beginner-level Vue.js course?

Where to start when selecting a beginner-level Vue.js course?

It is often hard to pick the right beginner Vue course that suits you. This article aims to help you make an informed decision in selecting your very first beginner-level Vue.js
Updated April 16th 2021

Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort
FREE

ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort

1 hr| lessons

Master ShadCN Vue—modern Vue components built with Tailwind. Learn UI building blocks, theming, forms, dialogs, tables, and more.

Intermediate
Authoring Nuxt Layers: Build a Custom Email Layer
IN PROGRESS
PREMIUM

Authoring Nuxt Layers: Build a Custom Email Layer

12 min| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Learn to build production-ready Nuxt Layers with this comprehensive course. Master reusable Vue components, server utilities, and provider-agnostic systems using a real-world email management layer. Perfect for developers building shareable Nuxt solutions across multiple projects.

Advanced
VueSchool logo

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions