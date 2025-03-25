The driving idea behind Vue School is to help everyone interested in Vue, to quickly access all the knowledge they need in order to become pro. All while paying a fair price and having fun.

As the needs of the community matured, it was clear we needed to double down on our efforts. So we worked harder, hired more people, created more content and, thus needed to increase our pricing to remain viable. We cannot stress enough how grateful we are for the community's response so far. ❤️

As we grow, our aim remains to make Education accessible for everyone around the World.

Vue School supports equal opportunity education across the Globe. Due to global, financial disparity, it was clear that our prices might be expensive in various regions. In response, we introduced the Global Pricing Converter to address Purchasing Power Parity variations.

Put simply, we adjusted our pricing for Individual & Academic Subscriptions. Now Students and visitors from less privileged countries can save 62% from our plan prices.