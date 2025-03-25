Hello there!
This is Rolf & Alex from Vue School!

Picture of Alex Kyriakidis
Alex Kyriakidis
Picture of Rolf Haug
Rolf Haug

The driving idea behind Vue School is to help everyone interested in Vue, to quickly access all the knowledge they need in order to become pro. All while paying a fair price and having fun.

As the needs of the community matured, it was clear we needed to double down on our efforts. So we worked harder, hired more people, created more content and, thus needed to increase our pricing to remain viable. We cannot stress enough how grateful we are for the community's response so far. ❤️

As we grow, our aim remains to make Education accessible for everyone around the World.

Vue School supports equal opportunity education across the Globe. Due to global, financial disparity, it was clear that our prices might be expensive in various regions. In response, we introduced the Global Pricing Converter to address Purchasing Power Parity variations.

Put simply, we adjusted our pricing for Individual & Academic Subscriptions. Now Students and visitors from less privileged countries can save 62% from our plan prices.

Help us spread the word!
share with twitter

Visit our Plans Page where you can activate the GPC

Plans Page

Global Pricing Converter information

Supported countries

Algeria

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Benin

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Belarus

Cameroon

Cape Verde

C. African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Comoros

Congo

Costa Rica

Cote D'ivoire

Croatia

Hungary

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-bissau

Honduras

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Kenya

Kuwait

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

North Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Oman

Pakistan

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Helena

Sao Tome

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Swaziland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

Vietnam

Western Sahara

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Plans icon
Eligible Plans
Individual & Academic

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions