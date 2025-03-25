The driving idea behind Vue School is to help everyone interested in Vue, to quickly access all the knowledge they need in order to become pro. All while paying a fair price and having fun.
As the needs of the community matured, it was clear we needed to double down on our efforts. So we worked harder, hired more people, created more content and, thus needed to increase our pricing to remain viable. We cannot stress enough how grateful we are for the community's response so far. ❤️
As we grow, our aim remains to make Education accessible for everyone around the World.
Vue School supports equal opportunity education across the Globe. Due to global, financial disparity, it was clear that our prices might be expensive in various regions. In response, we introduced the Global Pricing Converter to address Purchasing Power Parity variations.
Put simply, we adjusted our pricing for Individual & Academic Subscriptions. Now Students and visitors from less privileged countries can save 62% from our plan prices.
Algeria
Angola
Argentina
Bangladesh
Benin
Botswana
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Belarus
Cameroon
Cape Verde
C. African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Costa Rica
Cote D'ivoire
Croatia
Hungary
Djibouti
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Ghana
Greece
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-bissau
Honduras
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Israel
Japan
Jordan
Kenya
Kuwait
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
North Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
Oman
Pakistan
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Saint Helena
Sao Tome
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Swaziland
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
Uganda
Ukraine
Vietnam
Western Sahara
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.
More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!
