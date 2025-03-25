Vue School Workshops are immersive, hands-on training sessions designed to elevate your team's Vue.js skills. Tailored to meet the specific needs of front-end development teams, these workshops provide intensive, practical learning experiences that enhance productivity and project outcomes. Whether your team is new to Vue.js or looking to deepen their expertise, our workshops offer valuable insights and real-world applications.
Equip your team with advanced Vue.js knowledge and techniques.
Improve development efficiency and reduce bugs with best practices.
Practical exercises and projects ensure immediate application of skills.
Strengthen team dynamics and collaborative coding efforts.
Each workshop is structured to provide a balance between theoretical knowledge and practical application.
Attendees will gain a deep understanding of Vue.js and be able to apply best practices.
Hands-on projects ensure participants can implement what they've learned.
Improved ability to address and solve common Vue.js development challenges.
Vue.js, State Management, Performance Optimization.
10+ years in front-end development,
5 years with Vue.js.
Vue.js, Component Design, User Interface Development.
8+ years in front-end development,
4 years with Vue.js.
Vue.js, Component Design, User Interface Development.
12+ years in front-end development, 8 years with Vue.js. Wrote the first book on Vue.js
Workshop Consultant
12+ years of Ed-Tech and learning technologies experience
Workshop Consultant
8+ years of Ed-Tech and learning technologies experience. 3 years with Vue School
Workshop Consultant
3+years experience in the ed-tech experience and 7+years plus in customer success
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM: Introduction and Core Concepts
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM: Break
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM: Hands-On Exercises
2:30 PM - 1:30 PM: Lunch Break
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Advanced Topics
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Break
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM: Group Projects and Q&A
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM: Review and Advanced Techniques
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM: Break
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM: Hands-On Exercises
2:30 PM - 1:30 PM: Lunch Break
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Group Projects
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Break
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM: Group Projects and Q&A
Skill Development: Acquire new skills and improve existing ones.
Hands-On Learning: Practical exercises to solidify learning.
Team Efficiency: Enhance team productivity and coding standards.
Best Practices: Learn and implement industry best practices.
Project Success: Ensure project success with a skilled and knowledgeable team.
Innovation: Drive innovation by leveraging the latest Vue.js features and techniques.
Participants
Cost Per Participant
Total Cost
5-9
$1000
$5,000 - $9,000
10+
$850
$8,500+
Email: sales@vueschool.io
Phone: +1 234 567 890