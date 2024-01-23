Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkit
LoginCreate account

Latest Vue School Articles

Lazy Hydration and Server Components in Nuxt &#8211; Vue.js 3 Performance

Lazy Hydration and Server Components in Nuxt – Vue.js 3 Performance

Boost Vue.js 3 performance with lazy hydration and Nuxt server components. Learn how to optimize rendering and reduce JavaScript bundle size.
The Ultimate Guide for Using Vue.js with Laravel

The Ultimate Guide for Using Vue.js with Laravel

Learn how to integrate Laravel with Vue js in various ways for dynamic app development in this ultimate Laravel Vue.js guide.
Mostafa Said
Mostafa Said
Vue.js Certification Year End Wrap up

Vue.js Certification Year End Wrap up

In February 2023, the Official Vue.js Certification was introduced. Explore this blog post to learn about the significant impact the program has had on the community and its substantial contributions.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Year End Wrap up

Year End Wrap up

Hello and Happy Holidays from the team here at Vue School! In this blogpost, let's share with you how our year has been.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Exploring Nuxt Devtools

Exploring Nuxt Devtools

Nuxt devtools is a phenomenal tool for understanding and debugging our Nuxt application. In this article, we will go through an overview of this amazing toolkit understanding how each feature helps improve our experience.
Charles Allotey
Charles Allotey
Nuxt Nation 2023 Recap

Nuxt Nation 2023 Recap

Joining Nuxt Nation 2023, the largest Nuxt conference of more than 5000 people who love Vue.js and Nuxt from all over the world, was really exciting and filled with amazing sessions from awesome speakers. Now, let's talk about all the important parts of this great event.
Charles Allotey
Charles Allotey
What to expect from Vue.js in 2024

What to expect from Vue.js in 2024

Just like the rest of the front end development world, the Vue world moves fast. In this article, I’d like to take a look at the current state of Vue and share my predictions on where things might be headed in 2024.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Understanding and Measuring Nuxt and Vue.js Performance

Understanding and Measuring Nuxt and Vue.js Performance

Master the art of measuring and optimizing Nuxt and Vue.js performance with key strategies to improve your app’s speed and user experience.
Filip Rakowski
Filip Rakowski
Unveiling the Magic of Provide/Inject with Vue.js

Unveiling the Magic of Provide/Inject with Vue.js

Explore the power of Provide/Inject in Vue.js. Learn how to manage state and share data across components efficiently in Vue applications.
Boudy de Geer
Boudy de Geer
1213141516

...

Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort
IN PROGRESS
FREE

ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort

1 hr| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Master ShadCN Vue—modern Vue components built with Tailwind. Learn UI building blocks, theming, forms, dialogs, tables, and more.

Intermediate
VueSchool logo

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions