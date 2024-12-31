Vue School
The Ultimate Guide to Vue Performance &#8211; A Comprehensive Course for Building Lightning Fast Applications

Learn essential Vue.js performance optimization techniques in this comprehensive course. Master code splitting, component optimization, efficient data fetching, and debugging tools to build lightning-fast applications.
How To Scrape Amazon with Playwright and Bright Data

Learn how to build a reliable Amazon web scraper using Playwright and Bright Data. This guide covers setup, product data extraction, pagination handling, and best practices to avoid blocks while scraping Amazon's search results.
Daniel Kelly
Web Scraping for Developers That Just Works

Learn production-ready web scraping with JavaScript and Playwright in this FREE course. Master anti-blocking techniques and data extraction using Bright Data's infrastructure to build reliable scrapers that work.
Daniel Kelly
Why Vue.js is a Great Starting Point for New Coders

Dive into Vue.js as a beginner with our comprehensive guide. Learn why Vue is perfect for starting your web development journey, with insights into its community, learning resources, and real-world uses.
Eleftheria Batsou
The Vue Form Component Pattern: Robust Forms Without the Fuss

Learn to create easy to use Vue forms without a library and take advantage of native HTML validation.
Daniel Kelly
5 Component Design Patterns to Boost Your Vue.js Applications

5 essential Vue.js component design patterns, including branching components, slots usage, list organization, smart vs dumb components, and form handling - perfect for both Vue beginners and experienced developers looking to improve code maintainability and scalability.
Daniel Kelly
Effortless Data Generation with Faker.js: A Developer&#8217;s Guide

Faker.js is a powerful JavaScript library that generates realistic fake data for a variety of use cases like testing, database seeding, and data obfuscation. This article explores its features, practical applications, and how to integrate it into your projects with simple code examples.
Felipe Flor
What is Vue nextTick? Accessing the DOM after Data Updates

Vue nextTick is useful when interacting with the DOM. This composition API function ensures the DOM has been re-rendered after data changes.
Daniel Kelly
Database Seeds with the Nuxt Task Runner

Learn how to integrate Drizzle ORM with Nuxt for type-safe database operations, migrations, and seeding using Faker.js and Nuxt Task Runner.
Daniel Kelly
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort
FREE

ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort

1 hr| lessons

Master ShadCN Vue—modern Vue components built with Tailwind. Learn UI building blocks, theming, forms, dialogs, tables, and more.

Intermediate
