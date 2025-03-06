Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkit
LoginCreate account

Tutorials

JavaScript Error Re-Throwing: What, Why, When?

JavaScript Error Re-Throwing: What, Why, When?

Master JavaScript error handling with re-throwing—an often-overlooked technique that enhances debugging and improves code maintainability. Learn best practices, practical examples, and strategies to transform cryptic errors into actionable insights.
Master TailwindCSS 4 for Vue

Master TailwindCSS 4 for Vue

Learn how to use Tailwind CSS 4 with Vue 3 to build beautiful, scalable applications with ease. This guide covers installation, configuration, and new features like theme variables, container queries, 3D transformations, and more!
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Running DeepSeek AI Locally and Chatting from VS Code

Running DeepSeek AI Locally and Chatting from VS Code

Running DeepSeek AI Locally and Chatting from VS Code Tutorials - Vue School Articles
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Rich Content Comments with TinyMCE and Vue.js

Rich Content Comments with TinyMCE and Vue.js

Enhance collaboration in your Vue.js application by integrating TinyMCE’s powerful commenting system for seamless team feedback. Learn how to set up embedded comment storage, manage permissions, and customize user authentication for a streamlined content review process.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Vue.js Testing with Vue Test Utils and Vitest

Vue.js Testing with Vue Test Utils and Vitest

For inexperienced testers, Vue.js testing can be intimidating. But Vitest and Vue Test Utils makes testing Vue components a breeze!
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Exploring the Vue.js Ecosystem: Tools and Libraries That Make Development Fun

Exploring the Vue.js Ecosystem: Tools and Libraries That Make Development Fun

Explore the fun side of Vue.js development with our guide to its ecosystem. Discover UI libraries like Vuetify, Quasar, and tools enhancing your workflow like Pinia and Vue Router. Perfect for making coding efficient.
Eleftheria Batsou
Eleftheria Batsou
Optimizing Data Loading in Nuxt with Parallel Requests

Optimizing Data Loading in Nuxt with Parallel Requests

Learn how to optimize Nuxt data loading performance by implementing parallel requests with useAsyncData, reducing page load times compared to sequential data fetching operations. Includes code examples and performance comparisons.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Best VS Code Extensions for Vue.js and Nuxt Developers

Best VS Code Extensions for Vue.js and Nuxt Developers

Discover the best VS Code extensions for Vue.js and Nuxt developers to boost productivity and streamline debugging.
Mostafa Said
Mostafa Said
How to Prefetch a Vue.js Component

How to Prefetch a Vue.js Component

Component preloading might be the boost your Vue.js app needs. Master Vite prefetching and avoid the waterfall effect.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
12345

...

Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort
IN PROGRESS
FREE

ShadCN Vue — Modern UIs with Minimal Effort

28 min| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Master ShadCN Vue—modern Vue components built with Tailwind. Learn UI building blocks, theming, forms, dialogs, tables, and more.

Intermediate
VueSchool logo

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions